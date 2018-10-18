Zeel Partners With Stride Health To Bridge Insurance Gap For Massage Therapists

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the Massage On Demand® company and national wellness provider, today announced it has partnered with Stride Health, the leading benefits platform for gig and independent workers, to offer the 11,000+ massage therapists on the Zeel platform access to simple, affordable health, dental, and vision insurance.

"We are committed to providing every massage therapist on our platform access to the best insurance for individuals and their families," says Eva Carey, National Community Director for Zeel. "Through our partnership with Stride, each massage therapist will be able to find the best available insurance plan for them. As a wellness company, we're not only focused on the health of our customers, but also in delivering access to the best wellness options to therapists."

Specifically, Stride Health's growing suite of offerings includes access to all major medical plans and personalized recommendations and customized dental and vision insurance.

"We're excited to offer comprehensive benefits and guidance to the massage therapists on Zeel's platform," said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride Health. "Massage therapists are healers who need access to benefits, security, and financial stability that are traditionally available only to full-time employees. Our partnership with Zeel will ensure that these independent workers receive the essential support they need to thrive."

Wellness On The Way®

Zeel brings Massage On Demand® to customers in homes, hotels, workplaces, and events in more than ninety cities across the country. Massages are booked on the Zeel app for iPhone or Android, and on zeel.com, and can be scheduled with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm, 365 days a year. Customers select their preferences, including the time, duration, and location for the massage and the desired massage technique. Zeel then dispatches massage therapists from its network of 11,000 licensed, vetted, experienced professionals.

Powering Massage Everywhere®

Zeel also offers an award-winning staffing solution for spas with Zeel Spa®; a platform for hotels to provide in-room massage with Zeel Concierge®; and in-office chair massage with Zeel@Work.

About Stride

Stride is the first benefits platform for gig and independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance and taxes. The company partners with the world's largest on-demand work marketplaces and employers of independent and part-time workers, including Uber, Postmates, Etsy, Airbnb, Gap Inc., Darden Restaurants, GrubHub, Care.com, Rover.com, Avis, TaskRabbit and others.

Launched in 2014, Stride ( www.stridehealth.com ) is backed by the leading health and consumer venture finance firms, including Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, and F-Prime Capital Partners.

About Zeel

A rapidly-growing global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand in 2012 and was the first company to bring same-day, in-home massage to its customers. Named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc., Zeel is the leading and largest on-demand massage provider with over 11,000 licensed massage therapists delivering massage across the country. With best-in-class security protocols, Zeel offers on-demand, at-home massages in as little as an hour, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm. Zeel is also home to Zeel Spa, the on-demand staffing solution for spas; Zeel Concierge, which enables hotels to provide in-room massage bookings for guests; and Zeel@Work, which brings chair massage to companies, events, and workplaces.

