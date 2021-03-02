Zeel Reaches New Milestone with over 5,000 In-Home COVID-19 PCR Tests Administered in 3 Months in NY/NJ/CT

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, a leading provider of trusted health and wellness services in the home and office, announced today a in-home testing milestone with the administration of over 5,000 COVID-19 PCR Swab Test to its patient network. Responding to increasing patient community demands for access to safe and more convenient testing experiences with rapid and accurate results, Zeel has become the 'go to' resource for convenient, reliable in-home PCR testing in the Metro New York area.

"We've seen an incredible response to Zeel's expansion into in-home medical testing, particularly during this critical pandemic period. Our teams have worked very hard to scale our COVID-19 testing capacity and expand our front-line healthcare network of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO of Zeel. "The Zeel technology platform continues to meet the changing needs of patients, providers and healthcare systems. Since our founding, we've successfully completed more than 1.5 million appointments and we've continued to build upon that success in this past most challenging year."

In-home PCR testing is offered to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children and families, and appointments are available in advance with skilled licensed nurses as soon as same day. Zeel has partnered with CLIA-certified state of the art testing and diagnostic laboratories to facilitate accurate testing, with results in under 24 hours.

"My wife wasn't feeling well and we started to get really nervous that she may have contracted the virus. Rather than potentially expose others at an outpatient facility, Zeel's nurse came right to our home and we tested the entire family," said Justin Foa, President and CEO, Foa and Son and long term Zeel client. "We barely disrupted the kids' online learning, and had peace of mind when the entire family's negative results were available the very next morning."

About Zeel and COVID-19 Testing:

Zeel is an in-home healthcare, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. For more information, visit www.zeel.com/COVID.

