Zeel's Partnership with New York City Vaccine Command Center Expands In-Home Vaccinations Available to Anyone Over Age 12

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, a leading technology platform providing health and wellness services to the home and office, announces that it has expanded its partnership with the City of New York. Anyone over the age of 12 is now eligible to be vaccinated at home through the city's groundbreaking outreach program.

The in-home vaccination program is free to all residents of the five boroughs and is supported entirely through the New York City Vaccine Command Center.

"We are thrilled to provide this critical service and honored to be working for our great city," said Samer Hamadeh, CEO and co-founder, Zeel. "We feel fortunate to be involved and will continue to dispatch the hard-working nurses on the Zeel platform to as many locations as possible for as long as it takes, until everyone who wants to be is fully vaccinated."

Zeel dispatches up to 20 teams of three -- a licensed nurse, a driver and an administrator -- to each home and is capable of vaccinating up to 200 residents per day. The company expects to vaccinate up to 8,000 individuals between now and late summer.

Raymond Estrada, a former Captain in the FDNY and nurse on the Zeel platform, said he has been personally moved by the outpouring of gratitude, "When we arrive at their door, they feel like there's hope, a real light at the end of this terrible tunnel."

Eligible New York City residents are encouraged to sign up for the program at www.zeel.com/vaccine or by calling 646-586-3593.

About Zeel:

Zeel is an in-home healthcare, wellness and medical testing company, providing medical services through ZP Medical Services, PC, a licensed medical practice, lab partners, and a nationwide network of health and wellness practitioners. These trusted, vetted providers offer on-location COVID-19 PCR testing, massage therapy, physical therapy, and nursing care. All services are booked safely and securely using Zeel's industry-leading, HIPAA-compliant technology and award-winning customer service team. For more information, visit www.zeel.com.

