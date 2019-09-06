ZeeQuest Introduces XPeer, a Leading-Edge Profit-Sharing Cooperative Everybody Can Become a Part of

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeeQuest is an all-in-one platform that eases people's path towards personal development, business success and well-being in revolutionary ways. The business side of the platform - ZQ Business, is only one of three main pillars, but with XPeer, it just might be the most important part of the puzzle.

During the recent few years, the new SEC regulations like Reg A+ and rules on STO (security token offering) set the foundations for unique compensation plans and corporate infrastructures that superseded the wildest dream of experts in the field. ZeeQuest was quick to take on a challenge to present a transcendental digital value proposition to a large audience relying on a disruptive and regulated framework. The team designed ZQ XPeer, a leading-edge peer-to-peer profit-sharing cooperative within a digital business platform.

Through ZQ XPeer, the platform introduces unique ways of testing one's entrepreneurial spirit in a safe and regulated business environment, where all deficiencies of single-level, multi-level, referral and affiliate direct sales models are eliminated. ZQ XPeer allows new or experienced entrepreneurs to:

Earn an active & passive income and own your piece of the global business

Build-up the value of your own business through ZeeQuest's security token (ZQT)

Get access to ZQ P2P cooperative community & own a piece of the global business

Boost your commissions and harvest yields every 6 months

XPeer is a powerhouse of unprecedented potential for business reach and growth. It provides its users with all the business tools they need to build their own online business empire, including creative content, a prime, social media-friendly digital product (ZQ Navigator), hyper-viral lead generator systems, and much more.

The company just launched three different XPeer packages, which you can access from within the ZQ Business platform. ZeeQuest now also offers a free trial of ZQ Business. To start your free trial or to learn more about XPeer, please visit www.zeequest.com/business/xpeer/ .

