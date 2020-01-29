Zehl & Associates PC: Family's Home Destroyed and Their Two Minor Children Injured by Watson Grinding Explosion

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The massive, early morning explosion at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co. plant in west Houston on Jan. 24 severely injured two sleeping children when the roof of their family home collapsed on them, according to a petition filed Tuesday in state court by the plant explosion lawyers at Zehl & Associates, PC.

Philip Burnham and Deztini Southall, the parents of two unnamed minors, allege that their children were seriously injured and required hospitalization because of the gross negligence of the Watson company and other defendants.

The family is represented by Zehl & Associates' attorneys Ryan H. Zehl, Matthew O. Greenberg, and Matt L. Martin. The lawsuit alleges that a dangerous combination of propylene and natural gas were improperly stored at the plant, resulting in the deadly explosion and half-mile blast radius.

"I suspect that once the investigation is complete," Mr. Zehl said, "it will become clear that this catastrophic explosion – which caused widespread property damage, numerous injuries, and two tragic deaths – could have been prevented. We believe that Watson and the other companies involved in its operations were aware of the extreme risks associated with the storage and use of propylene, natural gas and the other highly hazardous and combustible materials utilized at the plant, but chose not to take the precautions and safeguards needed to prevent them from igniting and exploding."

The case is "Phillip Burnam and Deztini Southall, et al., v. Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co., et al.," Cause No. 2020-05726 in the 165th District Court of Harris County, Texas.

The defendants are Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co.; KMHJ Management Company, LLC; KMHJ, LTD.; CenterPoint Energy, Inc.; CenterPoint Energy Service Company, LLC; CenterPoint Energy Services, Inc.; CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp.; and CenterPoint Gas Services, Inc.

