ZEISS Academy Africa inaugurated

Strategic step to strengthen presence in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa – Customer enablement and training on new levels – German Federal Minister Habeck visits ZEISS South Africa headquarters

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During his visit to Namibia and to South Africa this week, the German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, joined the CFO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Justus Felix Wehmer and ZEISS South Africa head Seyfi Ceyhan for the inauguration of the ZEISS Academy Africa at the company's regional headquarters in Johannesburg.

With a one million euro investment in equipment and facilities, the ZEISS Academy Africa is an important step to strengthen the presence of the company in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Through customer enablement and training on sophisticated products and solutions, the academy unleashes the full value of innovations in medical technology, industrial quality solutions and research microscopy solutions. Doctors and medical staff, engineers and researchers have access to hands-on training under near real-life conditions utilizing the most current ZEISS product portfolio.

Furthermore, ZEISS is opening up its training facilities to the next generation. This includes students in the medical and industrial engineering fields, in scientific research and in nature conservation. The Academy Africa also supports children and youth, especially from underprivileged areas, giving them access to microscopy and encouraging them to get into STEM subjects.

Federal Minister Habeck comments: "The combination of making leading technology available to top professionals in the African medical, industrial and research sectors, and engaging youth in these fields holds substantial potential – further strengthening the German-African partnership and close cooperation."

Go to press release: https://www.zeiss.com/corporate/int/newsroom/press-releases/2022/zeiss-southafrica.html

