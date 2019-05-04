ZEISS announces new breakthroughs in digital technology and industry-first high-resolution imaging exclusively at ASCRS

"We're excited to be here at ASCRS with our customers to share the latest in digitalization, industry-first imaging technology and industry-first milestones," said Jim Mazzo, Global President of Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "This is a new era of visualization in ophthalmology, and we're committed to find new ways to support our customers, every step of the way."

NEW ZEISS ARTEVO 800

Digital Visualization Platform

ZEISS will unveil the ARTEVO® 800, the first digital microscope in ophthalmic surgery. "With ARTEVO 800 we are entering a new era of ophthalmic visualization for more certainty in surgery by providing the best resolution for our customers," Mazzo said of the new device. "Developed with surgeons for surgeons, the ARTEVO 800 is going to change the future of surgical care by revolutionizing visualization, information, comfort and workflow in the operating room."

ARTEVO 800 comes with a new feature called "DigitalOptics" which provides unmatched depth of field, drastically reduced light intensity requirements and real color impression for increased certainty. It also provides digital assistance and detailed information to surgical vision in real-time. ARTEVO 800 comes with cloud connectivity to the ZEISS Cataract Suite, allowing surgeons to access patient data remotely.

ZEISS CLARUS 700

High-resolution, Ultra-widefield Imaging with Angiography

CLARUSTM 700 is the first device that combines ultra-widefield UWF imaging, excellent image quality, and a full range of fundus imaging modalities, including fundus angiography. This breakthrough industry-first high-resolution ultra-widefield (UWF) camera with Angiography with true color closely approximating the natural coloration of the retina, as viewed through direct observation.

Using a fast and easy workflow with a simple interface and time-saving data, the CLARUS 700 provides a comprehensive fundus exam, diagnoses, treatment planning, and disease management. It provides the ability to quantify disease progression and respond with a measured therapeutic action in high resolution ultra-widefield images. With its new features, retina specialists can visualize changes with high-resolution details from the posterior pole to the periphery.

With the CLARUS 700, specialists can manage all fundus imaging modalities in one session from one device all without having to reposition the patient, thus providing patients a comfortable exam experience.

ZEISS SMILE ®

Over 2 Million SMILE® Treatments Worldwide

ZEISS announced the completion of 2 million Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE®) treatments to date. The minimally-invasive corneal refractive procedure is performed by using the VisuMax® femtosecond laser by creating a thin disc-shaped lenticule within the cornea which is then removed through a small incision, thereby achieving the desired vision correction. SMILE® requires only one laser to perform the entire solution leaving the outer corneal layer largely intact, thus potentially contributing to the cornea's biomechanical and refractive stability after surgery.

"We are delighted that doctors worldwide have put their trust in SMILE® using the minimally invasive laser correction procedure on their patients over 2 million times," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President, and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "ZEISS offers one of the most comprehensive Laser Vision Correction portfolios and we continue to create better vision standards for everyone and enable doctors to provide the right solution in refractive surgery to eligible patients."

Currently, over 1000 VisuMax devices have been distributed as SMILE® is being used by more than 1800 surgeons worldwide across over 70 countries. In addition to completing over 400 SMILE® peer-reviewed articles, the company also shared that it has begun a SMILE® clinical trial in hyperopic patients outside the USA.

ZEISS will showcase the ARTEVO 800, CLARUS 700, VisuMax ® and other flagship products in Booth #2621 at the ASCRS from May 4 - 7, 2019.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/meditec/

Brief profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on MDAX and TecDax of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery.

With approximately 3,050 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,280.9m in fiscal year 2017/18 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

