ZEISS Opens New Quality Excellence Center in Lake Forest, CA

"We are excited to have a new facility for our customers in the Los Angeles area," says Gil Flor, the site manager of metrology services for Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC. "In addition to measuring services, this excellence center allows us to offer our customers several types of software training, including the different CALYPSO levels and PiWeb reporting software that connects machines together to control and analyze quality data."

ZEISS engineers onsite can provide programming, consulting and specialized training. A broad range of contact and optical measurement systems and sensors are available, including the larger measuring range MICURA CMM with active scanning and submicron accuracy, ideal for measuring intricate parts. For optical measurements, the O-INSPECT system features both optical and contact scanning for reliable 3D accuracy. There are also the latest surface, form and geometry systems to round out inspection capabilities.

The location and contact information for the new service center is:

21084 Bake Parkway, Suite 106

Lake Forest, CA 92630 Phone: (800) 327-9735

metrology@zeiss.com

For more information, visit ZEISS Metrology Services

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. The ZEISS Group develops, produces and distributes measuring technology, microscopes, medical technology, eyeglass lenses, camera and cinema lenses, binoculars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. With its solutions, the company constantly advances the world of optics and helps shape technological progress. ZEISS is divided up into the four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology. The ZEISS Group is represented in more than 40 countries and has over 50 sales and service locations, more than 30 manufacturing sites and about 25 research and development centers around the globe.

In fiscal year 2016/17 the company generated revenue approximating €5.3 billion with around 27,000 employees. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. Carl Zeiss AG is the strategic management holding company that manages the ZEISS Group. The company is wholly owned by the Carl Zeiss Stiftung (Carl Zeiss Foundation).

Further information is available at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, and metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the product portfolio. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions additionally offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with measuring houses and competence centers close to its customers.

The unit is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is allocated to the Industrial Quality & Research segment. Around 6,300 employees work for the segment, generating revenue totaling €1.5 billion in fiscal year 2016/17.

Further information is available at www.zeiss.com/metrology

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC

