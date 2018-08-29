ZEISS Presents Integrated Data-Driven Digital Solutions at ESCRS, Advancing Eye Care for Patients Every Step of the Way

"Digitalization of eye care provides doctors integrated and data-driven solutions, allowing them to help patients every step of the way," says Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Our comprehensive portfolio provides a connected, multi-modality approach to patient data that spans across assessment, diagnostics, and treatment," Mazzo said.

Making its debut at ESCRS, the Integrated Diagnostic Imaging (IDI) platform is a digital solution that integrates and transforms data from diagnostic devices by combining modalities to develop simple individualized assessments helping doctors make optimal treatment decisions, quickly and efficiently. IDI works with ZEISS gold-standard instruments such as CIRRUS OCT, Humphrey® Field Analyzer HFA3, ultra-widefield retinal camera CLARUS® 500, and the new VISULAS green therapeutic laser.

According to retina and vitreous physician and surgeon Peter A. Karth, MD, MBA, this integration is crucial in detecting, diagnosing and treating retinal disease. "One of the biggest challenges in retina practices today is viewing and integrating multimodal imaging to efficiently and fully assess macular disease in busy clinics," says Karth. "I consider the ZEISS Integrated Diagnostic Imaging platform to be a key part of patient management, giving me the data integration that I need to make the best decisions for my patients," he added.

Also featured at ESCRS is ZEISS' expansion of its Astigmatism Management portfolio for cataract surgeons. The Total Keratometry (TK) release for the IOLMaster® 700 Swept Source Biometry offers cataract surgeons the opportunity to replace assumptions about the posterior corneal surface with precise measurements which can help improve outcomes. In addition to its proven monofocal toric (AT TORBI®) and trifocal toric (AT LISA® tri toric) IOLs, ZEISS is now launching the AT LARA® Toric IOL in the Extended Depth of Focus (EDoF) category, thus giving surgeons a new option for astigmatic patients with an active lifestyle and a need for spectacle independence in distance and intermediate vision.

Lead Surgeon at Augentagesklinik Rheine, Florian Kretz, implanted the AT LARA on one of his staff members. Having been one of the first users, Kretz said: "The AT LARA toric was my first choice for my refractive manager, as her daily routine is dependent on perfect vision."

As part of the company's efforts to deliver digital solutions to support clinical workflow and decision-making, ZEISS is expanding Astigmatism Management with the new online IOL calculator, Z CALC. This new release updates the algorithm to account for posterior corneal astigmatism, making it compatible with the new IOLMaster TK measurement, and ease of use, adding the possibility to calculate post-LASIK eyes.

"Digital solutions can help doctors address many of the challenges and emerging issues they are facing in daily practice," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Digitalization integrated throughout the process -- at every step of the way from diagnostics to treatment -- can help doctors increase clinical efficiency and performance to better help their patients."

Continuing their leadership in laser vision correction, the company is also commemorating 1.5M small incision lenticule extraction procedures to date, performed by refractive surgeons worldwide. Using the VisuMax® femtosecond laser from ZEISS, SMILE® provides refractive surgeons an additional proven laser vision correction option to offer their patients. A new clinical trial has begun outside the USA for SMILE in hyperopic patients. Over 1700 surgeons in 70 countries currently perform SMILE®.

ZEISS will showcase its comprehensive portfolio in Hall B, Booth 401 at the 2018 exhibition of ESCRS & EURETINA in Vienna from September 21 to September 25. Additionally, ZEISS will host hands-on IOL and SMILE Experience theaters and wet labs, along with an impressive line-up of renowned doctors sharing their expertise and insights during "Meet the Experts" sessions.

For the complete line up of ZEISS educational programs, activities, and events, visit www.zeiss.com/ESCRS.

