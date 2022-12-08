ZELF Launches Anonymous Debit Card with Crypto Recharge

ZELF, Bank of the Metaverse, introduces anonymous and instant Visa debit card with crypto recharge

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission to democratize access to finance, ZELF, Bank of the Metaverse, has announced the launch of an anonymous and instant Visa debit card that can be replenished with cryptocurrency, as well as other methods of funding the account. This revolutionary product provides users with the freedom and convenience to make secure purchases while preserving their privacy.

Payment privacy and security is a major concern for many people, especially when it comes to making purchases online. ZELF is solving this problem by allowing users to open a USD checking account without any identity verification, only requiring their name, email, and phone number. This means that customers are not required to provide any personal information, such as document scans, proof of address, or social security numbers. Within 30 seconds, ZELF opens a checking account and a virtual debit card that works with Apple Pay and Google Pay, both online and offline.

ZELF offers users the ability to recharge their accounts with traditional ACH and wire transfers, as well as incoming crypto payments. Currently, deposits in USDC, USDT, and ETH are supported, with more than 20 of the most popular tokens to be added by the end of 2022. This makes ZELF an attractive option for anyone who values their privacy and wants to use their cryptocurrency without having to worry about their personal information being compromised.

Elliot Goykhman, founder and CEO of ZELF stated: "Making verification mandatory only upon reaching certain thresholds, we also attract customers, who are currently unbanked, due to inability to pass verification at incumbent banks, including international digital nomads, migrant workers and refugees."

ZELF is revolutionizing the banking industry streamlining client onboarding process from days to seconds reducing Customer Acquisition Cost by 600 times compared to traditional banks. These cost savings allow the neobank to invest in more innovative banking services and features for customers forming a better relationship between the bank and its clients.

Launched in 2020, ZELF has already gained more than one million registered users and plans to grow to five million by the end of 2023.

About ZELF:

ZELF is an American fintech company focused on younger generations, with a mission to deliver inclusive financial services to people worldwide. Operating globally, company provides access to banking within popular social messengers – WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Discord and Viber.

Its new anonymous and cryptocurrency replenishable ZELF debit card can be used at 80 million locations worldwide, anywhere Visa is accepted, making it easy to shop, travel, and more.

Find out more at zelf.co .

