Zemax Announces OpticStudio Subscription Licenses

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zemax, the global leader in optical product design software, announced today that OpticStudio® for optical engineers is now available as subscription licenses for individual and network (concurrent) users. The company is offering six-month, one-year, two-year, and three-year subscription terms, with volume discounts for five or more users. Subscription includes customer support 24 hours a day, Monday-Friday from qualified engineers in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan.

"Our mission is to help companies bring optical products to market faster," said Zemax CEO Mark Nicholson. "With subscription licenses, customers large and small will have the latest Zemax software at their fingertips, just when they need it, without paying license, upgrade, or support fees. The software is a service with regular updates and feature enhancements, available for the length of time it's required. All this comes with access to global support engineers who are obsessed with customer success."

Benefits of buying Zemax software on a subscription basis

Buying Zemax software on a subscription basis allows optical engineers and engineering managers to take control of their software costs. For example, they can:

Get the licenses they need for the time they need them – starting at just six months.

Avoid up-front capital expenses on the initial purchase.

Lock in a price on multi-year contracts for up to three years, with annual payments.

View and manage licenses on the new MyZemax.com portal.

For users who work in secure labs, Zemax supports hardkeys, which allow offline operation.

Tiered subscriptions for OpticStudio

Zemax is offering three subscription tiers for OpticStudio, plus the option of an online, or cloud-based, version of OpticStudio Premium. These include:

Standard – best for designing and optimizing simple lenses in sequential mode.

Professional – best for designing and optimizing lens systems to meet multiple requirements, with full tolerancing capabilities, sequential and non-sequential ray tracing, as well as laser systems modeling and the ability to use the ZPL and ZOS-API for programming.

Premium – best for optical engineering teams working closely with mechanical engineers with full support for real CAD parts as native CAD objects, measured sources, and scatter functions. Phosphor and fluorescence modeling and enhanced stray light analysis capabilities are also included.

Customers can upgrade at any time.

New customer portal

With the move to a subscription model, Zemax also launches MyZemax.com, a secure portal where customers can:

View and manage licenses

Access the Zemax Knowledgebase, how-to articles, help files, and tutorial videos

Join discussions on the supported and community forums

Open a support case

Schedule phone support

Once a subscription is purchased, access to the portal is granted. In addition to the above benefits through unlimited use of the supported forum for all customers, MyZemax.com also allows for private support cases for OpticStudio (Standard, Professional, and Premium) customers. Users have the option of opening a case for support or scheduling phone support.

Those interested in a subscription of OpticStudio should contact 215706@email4pr.com. Visit the Zemax website for more information.

About Zemax

Zemax's industry-leading optical product design software, OpticStudio® and LensMechanix®, helps optical and mechanical engineering teams turn their ideas into reality through Zemax Virtual Prototyping, which reduces design iterations and repeated prototypes, speeding time to market and reducing development costs. Acquired by EQT Partners in 2018, Zemax is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington, area and has offices in the UK, Japan, Taiwan, and China. For more information: www.Zemax.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Bukowitz

Go-to-Market Director, Zemax

Phone: 425-305-2762

215706@email4pr.com

SOURCE Zemax

Related Links

http://www.Zemax.com

