Zen Master Meets AI Sophia: Bridging Zen Conscious Lifestyle With Cutting-Edge Science & Technologies

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Shi DeRu, the founder of SCF (Shaolin Chan Foundation), unveils his first series of documentary film production – "Imagine & Beyond" – on Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2018, at the Atlanta Marriott Century Center/Emory Area on 2000 Century Blvd. NE, Atlanta GA 30345. The production is an initiative of the Global Zen Consciousness Conference (www.zenconference.org) to revolutionize health care, future business operation and lifestyle.

Imagine & Beyond Sophia meets the master

The theme "Imagine & Beyond" represents DeRu's mission of unifying the interdisciplinary fields of consciousness research from contemporary quantum mechanics to ancient Eastern philosophies. Uniting science with Eastern philosophy is nothing new. However, this talk of quantum fields, genes, and cellular activity may seem complicated at first, but GZC will clarify how modern science and Eastern philosophy agree with and support each other.

"The ancient practice of Zen consciousness can help us lead a healthier, happier, and more harmonious life," says DeRu. "Zen teachings are supported by cutting-edge science. By uniting modern science with ancient Eastern philosophy, we can become our most optimal self. Zen can help everyone unveil their inner intelligence and become more innovative and creative. It can even help artificially intelligent robots like Sophia."

The conference will bring together some of the leading consciousness researchers in the world from the different fields of science, medicine, philosophy, AI, and spirituality. Speakers include John Hagelin, Ph. D., a Harvard-trained quantum physicist; Dr. Stuart Hameroff, Director of the Center for Consciousness Studies at the University of Arizona; Venerable Yifa, a Buddhist nun who earned a Ph.D. from Yale; Liu Feng, Director of the American Holographic Research Institute. Dr. David Hanson, Founder and CEO of Hanson robotics, with his creation, Sophia and his talented team members, David Chen and Jeanne Lim will also attend. To see the full lineup of speakers, visit www.zenconference.org.

"Zen lifestyle aims to heighten consciousness, ultimately achieving a state known as 'Zen Consciousness.' This is a pure state of being that optimizes our health and awakens our inner potential, unleashing our power of imagination, innovation and creation," explained DeRu. "I have taught and shared Zen consciousness and Zen Tai Gong, which is a combination of Qi Gong and Tai Chi, with many cancer patients and patients with hypertension, diabetes, anxiety, depression, autistic disorders, obesity and many other health issues. Most of them have overcome their health issues by following the program and have become healthy again."

Zen consciousness is associated with optimal well-being. When one looks to the ancient philosophy of Buddhism, it impossible to deny that human beings are responsible for their own well-being. One's happiness is not simply the result of circumstance, coincidence, or genetics. Happiness is in one's own hands. Happiness and unhappiness are choices. In Zen practice, the approach to balancing the energy of the body and mind is to find harmony by attuning oneself with the frequencies of the universe.

The ultimate goal of the conference is to help humans connect to their own innermost intelligence by bridging the gap between the unified field theory, the holographic principle, and Zen philosophy. Additionally, new epigenetics research will be presented to elucidate how important a human being's consciousness is in determining the expression of one's genes and their health. The information provided at the conference will provide a platform for all to develop their Zen Consciousness and create an optimal life full of great potential.

In one of DeRu's Zen meditation and Tai Chi gatherings, the self-described Zen traveler explained, "Zen allows you to open your infinite mind and free yourself from 'self,' 'ego,' and your limited 'physical being.' It allows you to awaken yourself and explore your greatest potential and understand your purest inner-intelligent being within and without."

