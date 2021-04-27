ZENB Debuts Its First Mealtime Solution With Introduction Of Gourmet Pasta Sauce

Launching with two flavors, Roasted Tomato, Garlic, & Basil and Sweet Carrot & Tomato Marinara, ZENB Gourmet Sauce is made using whole vegetables, including the seeds of tomatoes and skin of carrots, to inspire food waste reduction and provide a good source of fiber (see website nutrition facts for sodium and fat content). It's also non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Each sauce features vibrant blends of herbs, vegetables and seasoning and is a great addition to a plant-powered lifestyle that does not compromise taste.

ZENB Gourmet Sauce is versatile and designed to add whole veggie goodness to a variety of mealtime favorites, such pasta, soup, pizza, casserole and more. For savory inspiration, visit ZENB.com/blogs/recipes to check out more than 40 recipes featuring ZENB's new Gourmet Sauce, including ZENB Pizza-Stuffed Mushrooms, an easy ZENB Gazpacho and a sizzling ZENB Memphis BBQ Sauce.

ZENB Gourmet Sauce is the latest addition to the brand's growing portfolio, which includes ZENB Pasta, Veggie Bites and Veggie Sticks. ZENB Pasta was introduced in November 2020 as one of the first single-ingredient yellow pea pastas that provides the same taste and texture as traditional pasta.

The debut of ZENB Gourmet Sauce with ZENB Pasta is the brand's first complete mealtime product duo, supporting its mission to provide accessible and delicious plant-based options that consumers can feel good about. A complete meal can be ready within a matter of minutes, simply cook the pasta, heat the sauce, and enjoy a balanced and veggie-filled meal.

"At ZENB, each of our products are designed with a larger purpose in mind," said Taichi Sakabe, COO of ZENB U.S., Inc. "We are constantly challenging ourselves and our community to rethink food culture with delicious products that harness the goodness of nature and can be the center of our everyday lives. The ZENB Gourmet Sauce launch is a catalyst for many more plant-centered product innovations to come, allowing us to make plant-powered snack and mealtime solutions more convenient than ever."

ZENB Gourmet Sauce is exclusively available at ZENB.com/ZENBGourmetSauce. For the perfect plant-powered pasta meal, first-time customers can choose their favorite sauce flavor and pasta shape with the Create Your Own ZENB Pasta and ZENB Gourmet Sauce Starter Pack for $14.99 with free shipping. Customers can also purchase any combination of four or six cartons of sauce and/or pasta starting at $23.99, with some boxes available for a 5% subscription discount and free shipping.

About ZENB U.S., Inc.

ZENB is a plant-powered, direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make plant-based foods more delicious, accessible and convenient. Using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often thrown away (skin, seeds, stems and all), ZENB products open a whole new world of flavor and nutrition, without compromising taste. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with its veggie-first snack products, ZENB Veggie Sticks and ZENB Veggie Bites, with domestic headquarters in Chicago. Committed to making plant-based products the center of everyday lives, the brand launched a single-ingredient pasta made entirely from yellow peas in November 2020, followed by Gourmet Sauces in April 2021 for a complete mealtime solution – with plans to continue to grow its meal and snack portfolios. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

SOURCE ZENB