Zenbivy Partners with Indiegogo to Crowd Fund Launch their Zipper-Less Sleeping Bag

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, Zenbivy disrupted the conventional way of sleeping outdoors with their revolutionary 2-piece Zenbivy Bed sleeping bag. Fast forward to 2018 and the company is at it again with the introduction of their Zenbivy Light Bed. The all-new patent-pending zipper-less design is 20% lighter than the original. Founded by seasoned product innovator and outdoor industry veteran, Michael Glavin (GSI Dualist, MSR Hubba Bubba and Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed), Zenbivy will launch September 13 with crowd funding partner, Indiegogo, giving customers the opportunity to take advantage of the very first production at discounted prices. The campaign goes through October 12.

The Zenbivy Light Bed's 20% reduction in weight makes it competitive with the lightest backpacking quilts and mummy bags on the market. It also ensures that it is ultralight for the backcountry—both as a quilt and as a full EN rated bag. Much of the weight savings is achieved by replacing heavier zippers with lightweight clips that can configure a flat quilt to one that wraps snugly without restriction.

"Our design goal with the Zenbivy Light Bed was to create the ability to sleep in the same comfortable positions you do at home…all while making it legitimately ultralight for the backcountry both as a quilt and as a full EN rated bag," said Glavin.

The patent pending design and revolutionary clip system enabled the Light Bed to be designed without zippers. The Light Quilt can be configured into a new rectangular design allowing it to be tucked-in at the foot of the mattress for unrestricted foot movement. Plus, whether someone's natural sleep position is on their stomach, back, or side, the Zenbivy Light Bed allows for natural and effortless movement, resulting in a better sleep experience— regardless of whether you're deep in the backcountry, laying in a hammock or car camping.

ABOUT ZENBIVY



The intersection of comfort and minimalism, Zenbivy is a peaceful rebellion against traditional sleeping bag/bed, designed to get people outdoors more often because of increased sleep comfort. The innovative, outdoor-inspired Zenbivy Beds buck the status quo of sleeping bags. Utilizing a two-piece system that is constructed to move without restriction, the Zenbivy Beds deliver ultimate warmth and an at-home-like sleep experience while enjoying the outdoors. Zenbivy owner and innovator, Michael Glavin, has led teams at Sierra Designs, GSI Outdoors and MSR that have won 11 BACKPACKER Magazine Editors' Choice Awards. For more info about Zenbivy, please visit: Zenbivy.com.

