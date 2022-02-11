Zendure Launches ZenPoints Rewards System

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a green energy tech company from Palo Alto, has announced their new "ZenPoints" rewards system. People can earn ZenPoints by purchasing Zendure products or participating in online social activities.

ZenPoints can be used to purchase products from Zendure's website, at an exchange rate of one US dollar for every 100 points. Points can also be redeemed for exclusive Zendure offerings, including brand gear and collectibles.