Zenfolio launches ProSuite, the perfect solution for the Pro Photographer

ProSuite is the third plan to be launched on the new, reimagined Zenfolio platform. Following the successful launch of Portfolio and PortfolioPlus, which cater to the needs of aspiring and part-time photographers, ProSuite has been built specifically for the professional photographer.

The new plan combines an easy-to-use website builder, photo gallery and e-commerce solution, with sophisticated CRM tools that work 24/7/365. The integrated booking, real-time scheduling, invoicing, payment and automatic fulfillment capabilities enable photographers to spend more time behind the lens while ProSuite is multitasking for them.

While the photographer is shooting, ProSuite is booking new clients. While the photographer is editing, ProSuite is selling prints, cards, canvases and more. Even while the photographer is sleeping, ProSuite is emailing client campaigns and promotions.

"ProSuite is a gamechanger for the photographer, helping them drive more revenue with intelligent, automated business processes. Using ProSuite is like having a dedicated tech, marketing, and admin team, helping the photographer elevate their business," says Munib Siddiqi, Chief Product Officer.

With its intuitive, feature-rich interface sharing and selling options, photographers can showcase their work, book, and delight clients, and manage their business anytime from anywhere via mobile, desktop, or tablet.

ProSuite features:

Advanced website builder with beautiful templates that support thousands of options for customization

Mobile-friendly, interactive galleries to show, share and sell photos

Automated client marketing campaigns that work all year round, helping photographers generate new revenue from past photo shoots through seasonal digital, print and photo gift sales

Integrated calendaring, invoicing, and payment solution for photographers to automate client bookings, sell pre-paid packages, and enable auto fulfillment to help streamline the client photo delivery process after a photoshoot

Advanced selling with over 1000 products from integrated lab partners Millers and Bay Photo

Multiple watermarks for managing different photo businesses to ensure brand visible on every image that is shared

1 TB of storage or 150 000 photos (assumes 7MB average file size)

More to come… Zenfolio is continually enhancing and innovating, launching new features every two weeks

