ZenGRC Solidifies Leadership Position with Five Badges on G2 Spring 2020 Grid Report for GRC Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced ZenGRC has earned five badges on the G2 Spring 2020 Grid Report. This marks the 12th consecutive quarter ZenGRC has been recognized by G2 in its quarterly report. G2 is a peer-to-peer business solutions review website, leveraging customer feedback to rank the best business software and services. In the GRC Platforms category, products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence on the Grid Report. The five badges awarded to ZenGRC are:

Leader: ZenGRC was rated highly by G2 users and had substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores

Easiest To Do Business With: ZenGRC earned the highest rating for Ease of Doing Business With

Fastest implementation: ZenGRC had the shortest go-live time

Momentum Leader: ZenGRC ranked in the top 25% of the GRC Platforms category

Users Love Us : ZenGRC had at least 20 reviews with an average rating of at least 4 stars

"We are honored that ZenGRC earned five badges in the G2 Spring 2020 Grid Report. This marks the second quarter in a row that ZenGRC has been awarded a badge in the Leader quadrant. We believe this recognition is a direct reflection on our ability to deliver value to customers in need," said Jordan MacAvoy, Vice President of Marketing at Reciprocity. "Earning the badges for 'Easiest To Do Business With,' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Users Love Us' proves our ongoing commitment to our customers to provide the best information security risk and compliance solution on the market."

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to g2.com

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

