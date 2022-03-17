Zenith:The Last City Developer Ramen VR Closes $35M Series B Round Led by Anthos and Dune

VR MMORPG Launches on Steam, Reaching #1 Selling Game

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramen VR, the game developer behind VR MMORPG Zenith:The Last City , has just closed a series B round of funding. The $35M B round is led by Anthos and Dune, with Makers investing pro-rata and personal investments from Andrew Chen and James Gwertzman, general partners at Andreessen Horowitz. The funding will be used to double the size of the studio as it transforms Zenith into a gaming super-app containing multiple worlds and gameplay experiences across VR, desktop, and mobile.

Zenith: The Last City is a genre-defining VR game that challenges countless players to explore a gorgeous, anime-inspired, massively multiplayer online world. Its incredible potential stems from its multifaceted gameplay which artfully marries deep and satisfying RPG mechanics, expansive open-world exploration, thrilling action-adventure combat, and social systems like parties, friends, and guilds.

Zenith: The Last City had a very successful Steam launch in late January, 2022, reaching #1 selling game on Steam, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Quest, beating out top-selling desktop games. As the first cross-platform VR MMORPG available across all major systems, players explore Zenith's massive JRPG-inspired world for almost 2 hours a day on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and standalone VR devices. The game boasts the world's largest company-run VR Discord at 125k users.

Here's what David Brillembourg, GP of Dune Ventures had to say: "With the record-breaking launch of Zenith: The Last City, Ramen VR showcased its strength as the leading VR MMO studio. We are very excited to be tripling down on Andy and Lauren. Their vision for the future of VR has captivated us from the beginning. Seeing Ramen's vision play out has only given us more confidence that Zenith is just getting started."

"The reception for Zenith has been amazing. We're already profitable but now we want to take the game to the next level, building massive interconnected gaming worlds for all to explore," said Andy Tsen, co-founder and CEO of Ramen VR. "Closing this important round of funding will help us grow our team so we can continue to build out our vision. We are fortunate to collaborate with these exceptional investment partners who believe in us as we continue to support Zenith throughout the game's lifecycle."

Zenith: The Last City launched January 27, 2022, and can be found on Steam .

Ramen VR is hiring for amazing and passionate people including artists, engineers and designers. Click here to join us!

Resources:

About Ramen VR

Founded in 2019 by Andy Tsen and Lauren Frazier, Ramen VR is a video games studio working on the VR MMORPG, Zenith: The Last City. Ramen VR is funded by YCombinator, Maker's Fund, Anthos, Dune Ventures, as well as some of the sharpest investors in the gaming industry.

SOURCE Ramen VR