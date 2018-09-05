ZenMate Acquired by Kape Technologies

BERLIN and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ZenMate ( www.zenmate.com ), the leading VPN service provider owned by the internet security company ZenGuard GmbH, announced a major change in its ownership structure as a result of a 100% share acquisition by Kape Technologies Plc. Kape Technologies develop and distribute a variety of digital products in the online security space.

ZenMate joins a strong portfolio of internet security brands and businesses owned by Kape Technologies. With existing brands such as CyberGhost and Intego, the acquisition of ZenMate will allow Kape to significantly expand their ability to deliver top privacy and security solutions to millions of users around the world. From 2013 to 2017 ZenMate has steadily grown its user base and revenue to become one of the largest VPN providers. Located in the heart of Berlin, ZenMate is now a truly international brand with an established footprint in the US, Western and Eastern Europe, Middle East and APAC. Kape Technologies is excited to tap into Berlin's talent and energy.

"We are extremely happy to join the Kape Family and begin collaborating with different teams to deliver the best online protection and user experience. I think that there are natural synergies between our companies which will help us grow the business as a whole in all possible areas, not limited to the VPN or to anti-malware protection." – says Andrei Mochola, CEO of ZenMate.

Close collaboration between all of the companies under Kape's umbrella will ensure faster delivery of new ZenMate products to the market, better UX, and more functions without compromising the user's privacy and security. The acquisition will additionally enhance technological infrastructure and resources available to ZenMate.

Kape Technologies assure that ZenMate is and will remain fully committed to its core principles in terms of protecting user anonymity.

"We are delighted to add ZenMate to our existing portfolio. We look forward to sharing our technology and extensive infrastructure to improve ZenMate's service to its users. This acquisition will help us grow our presence in Europe, particularly in Germany. The provision of privacy and data protection is a key focus for us and we are excited to have ZenMate's team in Berlin join our mission." says Ido Erlichman, CEO of Kape Technologies.

About ZenGuard GmbH and ZenMate

Founded in 2013 in Berlin, ZenGuard GmbH ( www.zenmate.com ) provides a multi-platform security software that encrypts and secures user's internet connection and protects their privacy while browsing. With its ZenMate VPN flagship privacy service, ZenGuard prevents snoopers, hackers, governments, and ISPs from spying on user's web browsing activities, downloads, credit card information, and more. In addition to a slimmed-down free version, ZenMate is also available as a subscription-based Premium model. With over 30 global server locations and more than 45 million users, ZenMate is one of the world's leading VPNs.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies (AIM:KAPE, www.kape.com ) is a company focused on helping consumers around the world to have better experience and protection in their digital life. Kape develops and distributes a variety of digital products in the online security space. The Company utilises its proprietary digital distribution technology to optimise its reach and create a superb user experience. Kape offers products which provide online security, privacy and an optimal online experience. Kape's vision is to provide online autonomy for a secure and accessible personal digital life, with a team of over 350 people across seven locations worldwide.

