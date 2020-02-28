Zenoss Announces GalaxZ20 Keynote Speaker

Shah has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise architecture and applications management. Based in Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore), India, he joined Dell Technologies in 2008, where he focuses on building the foundation for a digital future and helping Dell Technologies customers take on the challenges organizations face in the modern era.

"Hemal recently described the seminal challenge of every enterprise CIO as being able to help create the digital DNA needed to compete in a rapidly changing industry," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "We are thrilled to have Hemal share how he has realized this goal and the importance of every organization viewing IT as an innovation hub rather than a maintenance and keeping-the-lights-on function."

Shah will present at GalaxZ20 on Friday, July 17.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at GalaxZ20:

Interactive demonstrations of the latest capabilities from Zenoss and partners

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

Hands-on technical training courses and certifications

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

Registration and call for speakers are now open at https://galaxz.zenoss.com, and early bird discount pricing is available until Friday, Feb. 28.

For more information about GalaxZ20, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

