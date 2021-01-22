Zenoss Cloud Posts 229% Year Over Year Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced its company highlights for 2020. Among many noteworthy accomplishments, Zenoss saw record milestones in its Zenoss Cloud offering, the industry's first full-stack monitoring plus AIOps platform .

Zenoss Cloud revenue grew by 229% compared to 2019. The AI-powered Zenoss Cloud platform was launched in mid-2018 and has been the company's flagship product, providing immediate root-cause analysis and preventing IT disruptions in any environment — from simple infrastructures to the most complex, dynamic multicloud IT deployments. In addition, the company also recorded the following accomplishments in 2020:

Named Strong Performer in Forrester Wave for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations

for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Recognized in latest Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

Advanced to the Premier Level of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Announced availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Formed global strategic partnerships with Atos, HCL Technologies, ADCom Solutions, Amrut Software and Zensar Technologies

Launched Zenoss Cloud zone for EMEA

Featured in Network World article on tool consolidation

Named to CRN list of 20 Coolest Cloud Management and Migration Companies

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

With a focus on secure IT monitoring, Zenoss has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit. SOC is an internationally recognized auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The audit performed by independent auditor BDO certifies that Zenoss procedures, policies and operations meet or exceed the trust services criteria for security, data privacy, availability and process integrity. As security becomes increasingly prioritized, independent validation of security controls becomes more crucial for customers, especially those in government and in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 report provides an analysis of a service organization's systems and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the organization's controls.

"In the face of the challenges which came in 2020, Zenoss stayed focused on its mission and core values and delivered an unprecedented year," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We have never had a closer relationship with our customers, and we are headed into 2021 with incredible momentum and determination."

To learn more about Zenoss, visit https://www.zenoss.com .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

