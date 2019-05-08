Zenoss Expands Cloud Solution With AIOps Capabilities

Zenoss was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . Zenoss is extending that leadership with this addition of AIOps to its full-stack monitoring platform. This release is the culmination of strategic capabilities Zenoss has been developing since the launch of Zenoss Cloud in mid-2018.

Typical AIOps tools collect and analyze only event data, but evaluating only event data has proven to be of limited use for accelerating problem resolution in all but the simplest environments. Zenoss delivers robust AIOps analytics capabilities for all data types, including metrics, dependency data, events and streaming data.

"Understanding context is proving to be extremely important for troubleshooting in modern IT environments," said Nancy Gohring, senior analyst for application and infrastructure performance at 451 Research. "An analytics tool must be able to accurately piece together topology, often derived from multiple data types collected across systems, in order to isolate performance issues when they occur."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT operations management platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"It has long been our mission to enable customers to manage application and services holistically with a goal of lights-out IT operations," said Brian Wilson, chief customer officer at Zenoss. "We're gradually becoming the central nervous system of the ITOM toolchain, and this is another big milestone in us getting to that reality."

Zenoss has integrations with strategic partners like Google Cloud , ServiceNow , Nutanix , Cisco and many more. Zenoss is exhibiting this week at ServiceNow Knowledge 2019 in Las Vegas (booth #754) and at Nutanix .NEXT Conference 2019 in Anaheim, California (booth #S3).

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. As the leader in software-defined IT operations, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to predict and eliminate outages in hybrid IT environments, dramatically reducing downtime and IT spend. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

