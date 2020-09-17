Zenoss Extends Monitoring + AIOps Solution in India With Amrut Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced a strategic expansion in India through a key partnership with Amrut Software, a provider of technology management solutions and services based in India.

"India continues to be a rapidly growing market for cloud technologies," said George Kanuck, chief revenue officer at Zenoss. "We're excited about our partnership with Amrut Software because it will enable us to continue to grow our extended presence in India and support many of our partners who are either based in the region or have significant presence there. Further, the action clearly demonstrates Zenoss leading next-generation business partner channel strategy."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"We are delighted to partner with a leader in eliminating risk and increasing efficiency through AIOps, full-stack monitoring and automation," said Abhay Bhalerao, CEO of Amrut Software. "We've selected Zenoss because their world-class technology and people ensure our resellers can offer the best service assurance strategies to their customers as they undergo digital transformation."

Zenoss develops software as a service that builds comprehensive real-time models of hybrid IT environments, providing unparalleled holistic health and performance insights exactly where they are needed. Amrut Software has strong industry experience in DevOps and service management tool sets that complement the Zenoss ecosystem to help customers predict and eliminate outages, dramatically reduce downtime, and redirect IT resources to projects that transform their businesses.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in India, home to some of the best technology talent in the world," said James Boyton, senior director of global channels and alliances at Zenoss. "This strategic partnership with Amrut will enable Zenoss to provide world-class differentiation with tailored solutions that help our enterprise customers and partners monitor, manage and optimize their complex and dynamic IT environments across India and the Middle East."

About Amrut Software

Amrut Software is a leading software systems integrator and services provider engaged in delivering DevOps, ITSM, help desk solutions, network management solutions, customized apps, implementation, support and training. Amrut Software is headquartered in Mumbai with development and delivery hubs in Pune, Bengaluru and Kudal in India and consultancy offices in New Jersey and Dubai.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

