Zenoss Named Google Cloud Premier Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc. , a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced that it has advanced to the Premier Level of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace and through other channels, Zenoss Cloud delivers intelligent application and service monitoring for modern, complex IT environments.

With this announcement , Zenoss advances its leadership in optimizing performance and ensuring business continuity in increasingly complex IT environments. Zenoss leverages Google Cloud's platform to deliver innovative, AI-driven monitoring solutions for modern multicloud and on-prem IT environments.

"We are delighted to build on our partnership with Google Cloud and continue delivering some of the broadest sets of machine data to reduce risks associated with digital transformation," said Ani Gujrathi, CTO of Zenoss. "With Zenoss and Google Cloud, organizations can benefit from the highest level of flexibility and fast time to value to gain unparalleled insights into their hybrid IT environments."

Zenoss Cloud is one of the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platforms that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in modern multicloud environments. This is especially critical in massive, dynamic IoT environments.

"As businesses accelerate their cloud migrations, the need for visibility into data from critical applications and IT services, and real-time data monitoring is key," said John Tripier, Partner Co-Innovation Solutions Lead at Google Cloud. "We're excited to continue our work with Zenoss to deliver these important capabilities to customers."

With this unique set of capabilities, Zenoss Cloud provides:

Immediate root-cause analysis

Prevention of IT disruptions

Optimized application performance

Intelligent automation

To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-prem IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

