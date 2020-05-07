Zenoss User Conference Goes Virtual

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc ., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced that GalaxZ20 will be held virtually on July 16. The one-day live, online conference will offer attendees a fully immersive experience with access to all keynotes, track sessions, and opportunities to interact and collaborate with other participants.

The annual GalaxZ user conference has hosted a rapidly growing audience of IT Ops, DevOps and site reliability engineering professionals from some of the world's largest enterprises, including Google, BBC, United Airlines, PepsiCo, Dish Network, Nintendo, NetApp, Guardian Life, Nutanix, Saudi Aramco, Cisco and more. GalaxZ20 will feature industry luminaries, real-world customer case studies, in-depth technical training, a partner showcase, and extensive opportunities to network and connect with peers.

"For four years, GalaxZ has brought together industry experts, global IT leaders and frontline practitioners who are all focused on optimizing application health and performance in complex, modern environments," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "We're proud to still be able to serve as host to an online gathering of some of the sharpest minds in the world."

Designed for newcomers as well as the most advanced professionals, GalaxZ20 will facilitate attendees helping one another address the increasing complexities of modern IT environments and showcase customers who have developed elegant solutions that can be leveraged.

Here is a preview of what attendees will experience at the virtual GalaxZ20:

Expert sessions with cloud and infrastructure leaders, practitioners and industry experts

Strategies for optimizing application health in complex hybrid IT environments

The latest how-tos and best practices from Zenoss subject matter experts

One-on-one meetings with Zenoss technical experts, solution strategists and executives

Z Awards that recognize exceptional innovation, leadership and collaboration

Networking opportunities throughout the event

For more information about GalaxZ20 and to register for free, visit https://galaxz.zenoss.com.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zenoss.com

