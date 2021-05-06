Zenovate Secures Oversubscribed Seed Funding Round

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenovate oversubscribed their $1 million Seed Round this past week. Angel investors from all over the country were excited to fund Zenovate's new comprehensive employee mental health and wellbeing platform.

With the funding, Zenovate will be investing into more mental fitness tools for clients including gamification and engagement tools, text-based therapy, and device integrations. This will add to Zenovate's service offerings, which already includes teletherapy, on-demand meditations, nutrition, fitness and more - further strenghtening the company's solution.

Amelia Wilcox, CEO and founder of Zenovate, stated: "The need has never been greater, and we are passionate about improving access to mental health care. People need help now, not in 8-12 weeks as is the case with most providers. This funding will enable us to break down even more barriers to care, and ultimately help more people."

Effective tools are in huge demand, and that need isn't going anywhere - according to Inc. Magazine , workforce wellness tools focusing on mental and emotional wellbeing is the #1 most desired benefit. According to the NCBI , 41% of adults are experiencing diagnosable mental health disorders since the COVID-19 pandemic. The seed funding will give Zenovate clients even more options to reduce their stress through increased personalization and more comprehensive wellbeing tools.

Zenovate's pivot into the world of mental healthcare is being backed by notable investors such as Eric Farr and John Wade of BrainStorm and HubSpot executive Dan Tyre.

About Zenovate

The Zenovate (formerly Incorporate Massage) #un-EAP platform provides the easiest way to understand and manage employee mental health. The app provides on-demand teletherapy and proactive care for employees, and real-time employee wellbeing data to companies.

