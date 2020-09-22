Zensar Technologies Extends Managed AIOps Solution With Zenoss Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., a leader in intelligent application and service monitoring , today announced a partnership with Zensar , a leading digital solutions and technology services company. The partnership will address the growing need for quality data and automated IT operations among Zensar's enterprise customers as they embark on digital transformation initiatives.

Zensar's Digital Foundation Services enable clients to accelerate digital transformation by leveraging technologies such as cloud, automation and artificial intelligence to deliver business outcomes such as faster time to market, work from anywhere and lower capital expense. The unique service-centric monitoring capabilities from Zenoss are a foundational element for Zensar's integrated managed service platform, The Vinci™. Zensar's managed services enabled by this platform drive the three Ps (proactive, predictive and preventative) across multiple environments, thereby delivering enhanced operational services through a lean and an agile environment.

Zenoss enhances The Vinci experience in providing data and analytics services by adding the ability to manage entire customer stacks, including all on-prem and cloud resources from system-level components to applications. This enables Zensar's clients to visualize IT service dependencies and prevent disruptions that could impact their customers' businesses.

Harjott Atrii, executive vice president and global head of digital foundation services at Zensar said, "The key to a successful digitally transformed enterprise is contextualized and actionable insights on IT operations. Our partnership with Zenoss provides the foundation data for The Vinci, AI and NLP analytics, automation, and ultimately improves service delivery and enhanced value for our global customers."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent application and service monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex multicloud environments. To learn more about how Zenoss integrates with Google Cloud, AWS, Azure and other cloud and on-premises IT environments, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product .

"Enterprises rely on Zensar for innovative solutions, guidance and support in their digital transformation," said George Kanuck, chief revenue officer at Zenoss. "We are proud to help their customers simplify their IT operations and accelerate their transformation journey with the overall goal of business continuity. We are committed to delivering the best full-stack monitoring and AIOps platform to complement Zensar's portfolio of services and offerings."



About Zensar Technologies

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in digital solutions; and assertion of commitment to a client's success, Zensar's comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its customers to achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help clients surpass challenges around running their existing business most efficiently and to help in their legacy transformation and plan for business expansion and growth through innovative digital solutions. Learn more about Zensar's Digital Foundation Services at: https://zensar.com/digital-foundation-services.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms . For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com .

