Zentiva extends its collaboration with Adalvo and strengthens its offering in Respiratory, CNS and Dermatology

PRAGUE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva is pleased to announce that we have extended our strategic partnership with Adalvo, signing a licensing deal for three molecules, within Europe.

The products are indicated in a variety of therapeutical areas like Respiratory, CNS and Dermatology.

Sona Porubska, Head of Corporate Affairs and Strategic Franchises: "At Zentiva, we are delighted to further complement our product offering with the support of longstanding partners like Adalvo with new molecules in Respiratory, CNS and Dermatology. This will support us in achieving our mission to provide high quality and affordable medicines to people in Europe and beyond who depend on them every day. In partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and healthcare authorities we are making sure that people get better access to healthcare."

Anil Okay, CEO at Adalvo comments: "We are thrilled to further strengthen our partnership with Zentiva, one of the largest multinational pharma players in Europe. Our longstanding history of collaboration, paired with Zentiva remarkable commercialization capabilities, will ensure that our differentiated portfolio offering reaches more patients throughout Europe".

About Zentiva

Zentiva is a producer of high-quality and affordable medicines serving patients in Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,800 people and a network of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs.

More than ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend on.

About Adalvo

Adalvo is a global pharmaceutical company, and one of the leading B2B pharmaceutical companies in Europe, with commercial partnerships in more than 100 countries and for over 110 commercial partners globally. The company's declared purpose is to make a difference for patients all over the world, driven by their smart collaboration network and commitment to delivering highest quality differentiated products and services to its partners.

