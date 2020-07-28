Zenvia acquires startup Sirena and expands to Latin America

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia, a technology company that simplifies the relationship between companies and consumers, announces to the market the acquisition of Sirena, a startup that offers communication solution for sales teams via WhatsApp. With the deal, the Brazilian company starts operating throughout Latin America, with offices in the USA, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

"The acquisition of Sirena strengthens our communication platform by transforming into solution a common problem to the entire sales team, which is the use of the seller's personal WhatsApp to communicate with customers", says Cassio Bobsin, CEO of Zenvia.

Founded in 2016, Sirena currently has approximately 700 customers in more than 30 countries and raised US $ 2.8 million in investments in 2018.

"We created Sirena with the aim of simplifying communication via WhatsApp between companies and customers. In this journey, we became the leading company in Latin America in terms of the number of companies served with our solution. Now is the time to take an even bigger step, combining Sirena's expertise in the Latam market with Zenvia's international expansion, allowing customers to have the best WhatsApp Business API service in the market", says Miguel Morkin and Lautaro Schiaffino, CEO and COO of Sirena, respectively.

The combination of Zenvia's platform and Sirena's solution will allow the sales team professionals to start using a complete app, which unites communication and sales management, instead of personal WhatsApp for contacting customers.

In addition, the objective of the operation is to further promote Zenvia's Latam performance with the WhatsApp Business API, a Facebook technology of which the Brazilian technology company is Official Business Solution Provider.

Thus, Zenvia now has solutions for sales, marketing and customer service through WhatsApp, enabling the sending of notifications, management of service queues, creation of chatbots, integration with other systems, automation of interaction flows, lead qualification and customer support.

Operation in numbers

The acquisition of Sirena brings 55 people to the Zenvia team, totaling more than 350 employees spread across Argentina, Brazil, United States and Mexico.

It also increases the company's customer portfolio, which exceeds 8 thousand small, medium and large companies served, adding approximately 700 customers globally.

"The acquisition of Sirena not only opens the door for all of Latin America, but we especially find in them a team of high professional level, with a culture similar to ours and with a great desire to build a product that improves the communication of customers", concludes Bobsin.

About Zenvia

Zenvia, driven by the purpose of Simplifying the World, enables 8,000 companies to simplify the experience of 200 million people through its Communication Platform. Zenvia's innovative technology allows it to adopt channels such as WhatsApp, SMS and Voice at any time during the customer's journey, in an integrated and automated way with the companies' management processes and systems. Zenvia empowers technical or business professionals by focusing its platform on autonomy, ease of use and a flexible business model for companies of any size. For more information about the company, visit https://www.zenvia.com/ and check the profiles on social networks: linkedin.com/company/zenvia-mobile, facebook.com/zenviamobile, https://www.instagram.com/zenviaoficial/, youtube.com/c/CanalZenvia and twitter.com/zenviamobile .

About Sirena

Sirena helps organizations to simplify communication via WhatsApp with their customers. Sirena's technology allows centralizing WhatsApp communication for sales teams, automating part of the consumer journey through bots, and broadcasting value notifications to the end customer.

The company is globally recognized for the development of the first CRM for WhatsApp, and leads the market with the largest number of customers in Latin America.

Sirena was co-founded by Miguel Morkin, Lautaro Schiaffino, Ezequiel Sculli and Julian Bender. The company was born without geographical borders, and currently has customers in more than 30 countries. For more information about the company, visit https://www.sirena.app/en-us/ , and check out the profiles on social networks: linkedin.com/company/getsirena , instagram.com/sirena_app/ , facebook.com/getsirena / and https://www.youtube.com/c/Sirenaapp

