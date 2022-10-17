Zeolite Market Size to Grow by USD 3.94 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The zeolite market size is set to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market segmentation by end-user (detergent, catalyst, adsorbent, and others), type (natural and synthetic), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zeolite Market 2022-2026

The zeolite market covers the following areas:

Zeolite Market Sizing

Zeolite Market Forecast

Zeolite Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

The zeolite market is expected to be dominated by Europe during the forecast period. The region will account for 37% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing use of zeolite as a refrigeration adsorbent. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany and France are the key countries for the zeolite market in Europe. The demand for zeolite is increasing in Europe owing to the rise in its use for removing nuclear waste. In addition, support from governments for the production of bio-based chemicals and the abundance of naturally occurring zeolite in Turkey and Russia are expected to fuel market growth in the region. Moreover, the rising use of zeolite in wastewater treatment and purification and drying of gases in Europe will augment the consumption of zeolite during the forecast period in the region.

Key Companies and their Offerings

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Zeolite Corp., Interra Global, KMI Zeolite Inc., KNT Group, Lenntech BV, St. Cloud Mining, Tosoh Corp, United States Antimony Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., ZEOCEM AS, Zeochem AG, Zeolyst International, Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Arkema S.A. - The company offers zeolites such as Siliporite for Building and Nitroxy series for Oxygen concentrators.

The company offers zeolites such as Siliporite for Building and Nitroxy series for Oxygen concentrators. BASF SE - The company offers specialty zeolites for applications such as refinery catalysts for olefin and fuel production.

The company offers specialty zeolites for applications such as refinery catalysts for olefin and fuel production. Clariant AG - The company offers unique zeolite-based minerals for applications such as animal health products, soil and potting mix amendments, and odor absorbers.

The company offers unique zeolite-based minerals for applications such as animal health products, soil and potting mix amendments, and odor absorbers. KMI Zeolite Inc. - The company offers a series of mSORB molecular sieve beads such as mSORB 3A812B, mSORB 3A48B, and mSORB 3A48BNG.

The company offers a series of mSORB molecular sieve beads such as mSORB 3A812B, mSORB 3A48B, and mSORB 3A48BNG. ZEOCEM AS - The company offers zeolite powders under the brand name SYLOSIV, which provides exceptional adsorptive capacity at very low moisture levels.

The company offers zeolite powders under the brand name SYLOSIV, which provides exceptional adsorptive capacity at very low moisture levels. International Zeolite Corp. - The company offers zeolite products for odor absorption, such as Asensa DS 910 and Asensa DS 912.

The company offers zeolite products for odor absorption, such as Asensa DS 910 and Asensa DS 912. Interra Global - The company offers natural zeolite and zeolite products such as Barn Sense, Smell Grabber, and ecoTraction.

Zeolite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Clariant AG, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH, Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Zeolite Corp., Interra Global, KMI Zeolite Inc., KNT Group, Lenntech BV, St. Cloud Mining, Tosoh Corp, United States Antimony Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., ZEOCEM AS, Zeochem AG, Zeolyst International, and Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Catalyst - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Adsorbent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.4 Arkema S.A.

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd

11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

11.8 International Zeolite Corp.

11.9 Interra Global

11.10 Tosoh Corp

11.11 United States Antimony Corp.

11.12 W. R. Grace and Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

