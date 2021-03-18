ZeOmega's Jiva Listed as "Top Performer" in 2021 Best in KLAS Report

KLAS Research has cited ZeOmega's Jiva care management payer solution as a top performer in the 2021 Best in KLAS report Tweet this

"KLAS is the trusted reference for healthcare technology," says Sada Rai, President of ZeOmega. "We built Jiva to deliver exceptional performance and value, and we support it with superior customer service and attention to detail. We're proud to have this independent validation and will continue to work hard to deliver even higher KLAS ratings in the future."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

