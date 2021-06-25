Zeos SmartCase for iPhone Wins 2 Red Dot Awards for High Design Quality and a Smart/Innovative Approach

DAYTON, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeos Global has been successful in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021. The international jury has awarded the ZEOS 3-in-1 SmartCase the distinction "Red Dot", which stands for high design quality. This product won an additional award in the "Smart/Innovative Products" category, meaning that the jury members recognised the product's connectivity/novel features in particular, as well.

Zeos Smartcase for iPhone wins 2 Red Dot Awards for Product Design and Innovation. One Red Dot was awarded for Product Design, and the second for "Innovative Product". "We are absolutely thrilled to win not one, but two of these highly prestigious awards – especially after winning a CES 2021 Innovation Award for one of our other products, earlier this year," said Prem Sanjay Vuthandam, Founder & CEO of Zeos Global. "Winning these awards validates our teams innovative thinking. It is definitely a huge fillip for our team, who are working on a host of innovative, high quality disruptive smart accessories in the mobile space. We are excited about what lies ahead, and can't wait to see some of our new products in consumers hands soon."

This product, which is a battery case made specially for the iPhone SE2 (2020) and some earlier models, not only charges your phone, but also has a second SIM, effectively making your phone a Dual SIM phone. It also has 64Gb of storage built in. This, along with other products, will be available for purchase in the US, EU and Asian markets shortly.

Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec on the laureates

"The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 and in the Smart/Innovative Products were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognises the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto "In search of good design and innovation" in the 2021 competition.

The Zeos 3-in-1 SmartCase can be seen in exhibitions, online and in the yearbook

The Zeos 3-in-1 SmartCase can be seen in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from 21 June 2021. That date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year's award winners and Zeos Mobile will be celebrated online. The physical awards ceremony has been suspended this year, due to the pandemic.

About Zeos Global:

Zeos Global designs, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art, high-end disruptive consumer electronics products and accessories that solve a problem, under the Zeos brand, with initial focus in the mobile space. Zeos has a global presence, with offices in the USA, Singapore and India. Learn more at ZeosMobile.com.

