Zephyr 6.2 Accelerates Software Testing and Advances Collaboration for Agile Teams

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest iteration of Zephyr software, version 6.2, offers Enterprise-level Agile and DevOps teams superior scalability, performance and security, while empowering users to tap into the much-needed flexibility and organization capabilities required to accelerate the software testing cycles.

Efficiency, accuracy and speed are essential aspects of a software release, which puts pressure on QA and development teams to test without forfeiting quality. Zephyr software allows teams to do exactly that—provide a way to test efficiently without compromising high quality results.

"As organizations continue to grow and scale, their test management software needs to evolve accordingly, providing teams with greater efficiency in critical activities of test planning, organization and execution. We are so pleased to be able to roll out these enhancements with Zephyr 6.2," says Zephyr CEO Scott Johnson.

As a leader in agile test management software, Zephyr is constantly enhancing the user experience and expanding the functionalities for their customers. Highlights from Zephyr 6.2 include:

Scalability, Performance and Security

Zephyr is stacked for scale with decoupled architecture enabling horizontal scalability, that supports over 50,000 users with 10,000 concurrent logins

Maintains high responsiveness while capturing millions of test cases and test executions, and offers optimum support for test automation workflows

Zephyr meets the security requirements of the most demanding industries, by constantly testing against the most stringent third-party benchmarks and clients' application security criteria

Global and Project Test Case Repository

Leverage the benefits of centralized test case management by allowing projects and releases to share the test cases from the Global Test Case Repository

Reusable repository of test cases allows for rapid test plan creation and offers agile teams the ultimate flexibility to organize the test cases

Dashboards and Continuous Reporting

Teams can now consolidate reporting on quality initiatives across multiple projects and optimize their test strategy with three new gadgets:

Test Case Count to conveniently view the test case counts for different projects, releases and phases

to conveniently view the test case counts for different projects, releases and phases Execution Analysis Snapshot to view the breakdown of total test execution cycles by status

to view the breakdown of total test execution cycles by status Plan vs. Actual to monitor the test execution progress for a given time frame

User can also easily rearrange gadgets in a dashboard according to their preferences, with the drag-and-drop functionality.

About Zephyr

Zephyr provides the world's most widely used software test management solutions, powering more than 18,000 customers and 5 million users across 100 countries. Zephyr is leading the global transformation toward DevOps and Continuous Testing Agility through widely adopted advanced quality management, automation and analytics tools. Leading product and IT teams in finance, healthcare, media, mobile, IT services and enterprise leverage the Zephyr family of products to keep pace with accelerating software delivery lifecycles. Dedicated to helping organizations spend less time testing and more time building, Zephyr launched the first testing solution natively inside Jira nearly a decade ago. Today, companies and teams of all sizes rely on Zephyr's end-to-end solutions, unmatched scalability and support to move from ideas to impact with increasing velocity and ease. Zephyr is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with regional offices in Philadelphia, Europe and India.

