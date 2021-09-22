Zephyr Designer Collection Takes Kitchen Glamour To New Heights

The Horizon hood is a low-profile, freefall design that makes a bold statement in the kitchen. Available in white or black glass with a sleek matte finish, Horizon was an original Zephyr showstopper and now makes its return with improved features and an updated design. Horizon is designed with Dual Capture Zones that collect contaminates through two entry points to improve capture for hard working home chefs. Capacitive Touch Controls integrate into the flat glass surface and ambient lighting illuminates the cooking surface.

The new Zephyr Designer Collection hoods blur the line between functional appliance and modern art for the kitchen.

The Mesa Wall features three dramatic finishes in matte black, satin gold, and stainless steel. With Invisible Touch Controls and hybrid baffle filters, Mesa's sophisticated design takes glamour to new heights. An optional accent rail combines both form and function and is available in satin gold and stainless steel.

"The new Designer Collection hoods blur the line between functional appliance and modern art for the kitchen," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President.

Inspired by an abstract art installation, the design-forward Apex Wall features a layered glass canopy with Perimeter Aspiration System to ensure a grease-free kitchen. Available in white or matte black glass, Apex pushes the boundaries of ventilation with its vertical-style design, geometric shape, and Capacitive Touch Controls.

The Layers Wall features a subtle, pyramid-shaped body that is packed with innovation such as Perimeter Aspiration System, Invisible Touch Controls, and Tri-Level LED lighting. Its classic design brings an element of timelessness to the kitchen.

The Vista Wall and Vista Island are equipped with the cutting-edge Perimeter Aspiration System, a technique that increases air velocity and improves the capture of cooking contaminates. Featuring a low-profile design, the Vista range hoods have a sleek stainless-steel body, brilliant LED lighting, and Invisible Touch Controls that blend seamlessly into the range hood canopy when not in use.

About Zephyr

For more than 25 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. For more information on the Zephyr Designer Collection, visit zephyronline.com.

