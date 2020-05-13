Zephyr Introduces Industry-First Range Hood with Built-In Bluetooth Speakers

With its quality sound, powerful performance, and striking contemporary design, Roma Groove turns the kitchen into the ultimate listening lounge. A $200 upgrade from the standard Roma Wall model, Roma Groove delivers high-tech kitchen technology without the high price tag of a complete sound system overhaul.

"Incorporating Bluetooth technology into specialty appliances, such as the range hood, redefines how these products are perceived in kitchen design," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Roma Groove takes center stage in the kitchen and contributes to an upbeat environment that is inviting for family and friends. It transforms the space from a utilitarian kitchen to the ultimate listening lounge."

Roma Groove kitchen range hood offers key functionality such as playing/pausing music, skipping tracks, or changing the volume directly from the hood itself using the built-in Bluetooth controls. Available in 30- and 36-inch widths, Roma Groove frees up counterspace and eliminates the need for a separate Bluetooth speaker. Equipped with ICON Touch® controls, Roma Groove includes Zephyr BriteStrip™ LED and dual level LED lighting, which illuminates the cooking surface and gives an intimate glow to the kitchen at night.

Additional features include five speed levels, auto delay off, baffle filters, and a 600 CFM Internal Blower with ACT 390/290 CFM. MSRP: $999.

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ - its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

