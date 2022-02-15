Zephyr Loves Designers Social Media Contest Winners Announced

Broad Oaks Construction integrated the Ombra Wall range hood into a San Francisco kitchen remodel to complement the open countertops, green cabinetry, and brass details . The homeowners had a clear vision for this kitchen – a stylish and calm aesthetic with a powerful ventilation hood that would handle their cooking needs. The Lux Island is part of a kitchen remodel in the prestigious Humboldt Historic District in Denver, CO . Jenny Reiko with Reiko Design + Co. honored the original architecture and modernized some features such as the L-shape kitchen. "The Lux Island hood is the ideal solution to keep the window views unobstructed," says Reiko. " We designed a crown molding and vertical paneling to keep the Lux Island fully flush and tie in all the components together, perfectly merging the old with the new."

The Presrv™ French Door Dual Zone Wine & Beverage Cooler is a designer favorite and took the spotlight in both Zephyr Loves Designers Presrv projects. Elizabeth Rees transformed a nook in her home into a custom, built-in bar featuring the Presrv cooler. She selected Presrv for its French Door styling and the ability to store wine on one side and soda, beer, and water on the other. Jordan Willaby with Willaby Way used the Presrv French Door model in a client's Napa Valley lower-level remodel. "The Presrv French Door Dual Zone Wine & Beverage Cooler was an easy choice for the wet bar with its large capacity, full extension wood racks, and perfect temperature control for various wines and beverages," says Willaby.

"The Zephyr Loves Designers contest recognizes the inspirational kitchen and interior designers that are using Zephyr products to elevate the design," says Luke Siow. "In 2021 we received the most entrants to date — more than 350 ventilation and wine and beverage cooler submissions; it was definitely a hard decision, and we congratulate the four winners."

Zephyr Loves Designers is an ongoing contest on Instagram and Facebook, and each winner receives $2,500. To enter, upload a photo with a Zephyr range hood or Presrv™ wine or beverage cooler and tag @DiscoverZephyr or #ZephyrLovesDesigners. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

