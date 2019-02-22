Zephyr Mobile Introduces Color Recognition for Live Wallpapers Now
The new feature defines colors and offers wallpaper compilations based on color preferences.
Feb 22, 2019, 10:51 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Wallpapers Now, the 2018 Instagram Business Success Story, presents Color Match — a color recognition algorithm that allows users to search wallpapers by identified colors. A user takes a snap and chooses the color from those defined in the picture. Depending on the color chosen, the app makes a suggested compilation of wallpapers that contain the particular or closely related color.
The Color Match feature is a result of the deeply analyzed feedback — users see wallpapers as digital accessories and want them to match clothes, watches, and everyday belongings.
Additionally to Color Match, the latest release Live Wallpapers Now gets Siri shortcuts. Shortcuts offer various commands for easier interactions — quick access to categories, Color Match or Live Photo Maker tools.
The new version is already available in the Apple App store.
About Live Wallpapers Now
Live Wallpapers Now is the top-ranked app that offers users a gallery of moving wallpapers with 40 million downloads worldwide. In 2018, Instagram noted Live Wallpapers Now as a Success Business Story.
The 4K-resolution collection of wallpapers is iOS only and continuously integrates Apple technologies like Siri shortcuts and iMessage. Additionally, users can make their own live wallpapers out of own videos with Live Photo Maker tool.
About Zephyr Mobile
Zephyr Mobile is a successful iOS mobile app publisher. Its most known products are Live Wallpapers Now, Coloring Book Now and Mosaic Now. Started in 2016, today, Zephyr Mobile has 5 successful apps in its portfolio. Its products constantly take the top ranks in the App Store with the total number of downloads to be 300 million.
Contact person:
Julia Abbasova
Marketing Manager
Related Files
Related Images
color-match.jpg
Color Match
live-wallpapers-categories.jpg
Live Wallpapers Categories
color-match-in-action.jpg
Color Match in action
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSKdeKJIOwQ
SOURCE Zephyr Mobile
Share this article