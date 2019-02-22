Zephyr Mobile Introduces Color Recognition for Live Wallpapers Now

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Wallpapers Now, the 2018 Instagram Business Success Story, presents Color Match — a color recognition algorithm that allows users to search wallpapers by identified colors. A user takes a snap and chooses the color from those defined in the picture. Depending on the color chosen, the app makes a suggested compilation of wallpapers that contain the particular or closely related color.

Zephyr Mobile

The Color Match feature is a result of the deeply analyzed feedback — users see wallpapers as digital accessories and want them to match clothes, watches, and everyday belongings.

Additionally to Color Match, the latest release Live Wallpapers Now gets Siri shortcuts. Shortcuts offer various commands for easier interactions — quick access to categories, Color Match or Live Photo Maker tools.

The new version is already available in the Apple App store.

About Live Wallpapers Now

Live Wallpapers Now is the top-ranked app that offers users a gallery of moving wallpapers with 40 million downloads worldwide. In 2018, Instagram noted Live Wallpapers Now as a Success Business Story.

The 4K-resolution collection of wallpapers is iOS only and continuously integrates Apple technologies like Siri shortcuts and iMessage. Additionally, users can make their own live wallpapers out of own videos with Live Photo Maker tool.

About Zephyr Mobile

Zephyr Mobile is a successful iOS mobile app publisher. Its most known products are Live Wallpapers Now, Coloring Book Now and Mosaic Now. Started in 2016, today, Zephyr Mobile has 5 successful apps in its portfolio. Its products constantly take the top ranks in the App Store with the total number of downloads to be 300 million.

Contact person:

Julia Abbasova

Marketing Manager

ja@zephyrmobile.com

Related Files

Press release.pdf

Related Images

color-match.jpg

Color Match

live-wallpapers-categories.jpg

Live Wallpapers Categories

color-match-in-action.jpg

Color Match in action

Related Links

Press Kit

Instagram Success Story

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSKdeKJIOwQ

SOURCE Zephyr Mobile