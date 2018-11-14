Zephyr Releases Annual 'How the World Tests' Industry Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a SmartBear company and the leading global test management solution, has released its annual testing report for 2018, "How The World Tests." The report is compiled of data collected from a cross-section of Zephyr clients, comprised of 18,000 customers across 100 countries. The report covers insights related to the adoption of agile, automation, DevOps and analytics.

A prominent theme in this year's report was expanded agile adoption and the need for greater use of automation frameworks and integrations.

"Over 70 percent of our respondents said that at least 50 percent or more of their testing projects are agile," said Tom Alexander, Vice President of Marketing for Zephyr. "And large enterprises are leading the way when it comes to the adoption of automation testing tools."

In fact, enterprise-level organizations surveyed reported that a median value of 40 percent of their test repository is automated compared to medium-sized (30%) and small (20%) businesses.

This is in stark contrast to the findings from Zephyr's last annual report which found that 7 out of 8 companies were not even at the halfway mark when it came to test automation.

"A staggering 77 percent of respondents agree that not enough of their tests are automated," said Alexander. "And 69 percent are looking for more traceability in the development process in order to ensure that none of the requirements have been overlooked. That's where Zephyr really shines; our traceability reports provide more accountability and streamline the process for the whole team."

In terms of DevOps, more organizations are making the transition to achieve a streamlined approach, but it's not easy. Respondents to the Zephyr survey reported a host of challenges in making the shift, including changes to the organization's culture and difficulty choosing the right tools to support their new DevOps practices.

"How The World Tests" aims to provide a relative benchmark to help organizations determine where the testing industry is moving and plan accordingly for the future.

Zephyr's report represents a wide range of industries, including technology, financial, media, healthcare, and retail sectors, as well as key stakeholders in testing and software development, including QA, testers, developers, and product managers.

