Zephyr Sixth Annual Designer Retreat Combines Design, Art, Food, and Wine

The group kicked-off the week at the Zephyr Design & Experience Center – a 7,000 square foot space that provided a hands-on and educational experience. The entire collection of ventilation hoods and Presrv™ Wine & Beverage Coolers are on display, including the recently introduced Titan with PowerWave™ Blower Technology, Lift Downdraft, and Black Stainless Steel coolers. The designers received a tour of leading Showrooms located throughout the San Francisco Design District, including Fireclay Tile and Coup d'Etat.

The retreat continued in wine country for an intimate culinary experience and wine tasting at Joseph Phelps and Hall Rutherford Vineyards. The group received wine education and information on the wine making process.

Retreat members included: Andrea West (@andreawestdesign), Anita Yokota (@anitayokota), Ashley Davidson (@ashleymontgomerydesign), Christina Samatas (@parkandoakdesign), Erica Islas (@emiinteriordesign), Erika Ward (@mrserikaward), Kathleen Field (@lindsay_hill_interiors), Lindsey Walker (@lindseyhomedesign), Nile Johnson (@nilejohnson), Niña Williams (@ninawilliamsblog), Renee DiSanto (@parkandoakdesign), and Susan Daggett (@kindredvintage).

"The Designer Retreat is always an incredible week full of inspiration and connection," says Sarah Wahl, Zephyr Senior Director of Marketing. "We tend to get caught up in our day-to-day lives behind a screen, and this time allows us to engage and make lasting partnerships. We continue to work with past retreat attendees on new product introductions, events, and sponsorships."

Zephyr reached an audience of more than 16 million during the Designer Retreat via social media. Coverage from the Zephyr Designer Retreat can be found here.

