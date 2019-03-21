Zephyr Unveils Presrv™ Wine and Beverage Coolers and Kitchen Range Hood Solutions at 2019 Architectural Digest Design Show

Presrv reflects the smart design and technology of Zephyr's original products in a whole new context, with its signature, superior craftsmanship now applied to the art of wine and beverage refrigeration. At Booth #377 visitors can preview the newest Full Size Single Zone Wine Cooler, which has Full Extension Wood Racks, holds up to 150 bottles, and features PreciseTemp™ temperature control. Additionally, Zephyr will display its Single and Dual Zone Wine Coolers, and French Door Dual Zone Wine Cooler.

The Titan Wall range hood is equipped with the groundbreaking new PowerWave technology that features a 750 CFM blower with the option to combine two blowers together to achieve 1,300 CFM – the most powerful internal blower on the market. Zephyr also showcases its lighting and material options with the Lucé Wall and Ravenna Wall in Black Stainless Steel.

"We're thrilled to return to the AD Show this year and are always impressed by the curated group of exhibitors," says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. "Zephyr prides itself on our commitment to design and we're especially excited this year to introduce Presrv to this established design community."

The AD Design Show is a global design trade show that offers consumers a glimpse into the world of interiors. From gorgeous new designs by emerging talent, to major product premieres by well-known brands, the show is a destination for extraordinary finds for the home with over 400 luxury brands to discover.

About Zephyr

Founded by a family in 1997, San Francisco-based Zephyr continues to pioneer design and innovation to create unexpected experiences in the ventilation category and beyond. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

SOURCE Zephyr

Related Links

http://zephyronline.com

