Zepp Health Corp. Self-Branded Product Line Ranked No. 4 in First Quarter Global Shipment

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that its Amazfit and Zepp-branded products were among the top four in global shipment for the first time in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.

While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers across the world, Zepp's self-branded watch continued to be favoured by international users in many different countries, demonstrating its competitiveness, resilience and universal product appeal. Zepp health has strong and established market leadership positions in many countries, especially in Brazil, Russia and Spain where its self-branded products ranked first with 40.9%, 28.9%, and 23.5% market share, respectively, according to IDC data for the first quarter of 2021.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health changed its name from Huami Corp. (HMI) on February 25, 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates cross languages and cultures globally. The company's mission continues to be connecting health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

