Zepp Launches a Premium Partner in Wellness

Made from a single piece of polished titanium alloy, the Zepp Z is incredibly lightweight and exceptionally strong, and the NTC nanotech coating makes it resistant to scratches. The smooth texture and luxury feel of the classic crown design, with an engraved dial and buttons, transforms control of your smartwatch into an intuitive seamless experience.

With an Always-On Display[1], the Zepp Z enables you to check the time at a glance, and the handy Health Key[2] lets you access your favorite health metrics instantly. The 326 ppi display vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-color spectrum with an extraordinary level of detail.

An all-round wellness partner

The Zepp Z tracks your health markers 24/7 through advanced AI and biometric data technology[3]. Its BioTracker™ 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors your heart rate[4] and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts.

Your blood-oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) level[5] is a useful health metric that the Zepp Z can measure from your wrist.

To help you easily understand your biometrics, the Zepp Z features the PAI™ Health Assessment System[6] converts your health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics.

The Zepp Z can also monitor your sleep status through the deep, light and REM[7] sleep periods, as well as awake time and afternoon naps between 11am-6pm, and interprets the characteristics to provide a sleep quality score.

Using self-developed algorithms, the Zepp Z monitors your stress levels.

Your smart fitness companion and assistant

Real-time sports settings monitor your heart rate through most exercise, providing you notifications regarding exercise levels, stages, and the heart rate zones you're in while working out[8]. And when you're on the move and need some music, the Zepp Z lets you control your favorite tracks on your phone.

The Zepp Z can last for more than two weeks of typical daily use[9], and for more than 30 days[10] with only basic use.

When wearing the Zepp Z, you can use voice commands to interact with Alexa[11] on your mobile phone to control your smart home appliances, set alarms and timers, check the weather, and more. The built-in offline voice assistant[12] also supports 58 voice commands so you can interact with the Zepp Z and stay in control anytime and anywhere.

Zepp – with you every moment

The Zepp brand was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly became the go-to brand for athletes looking to improve their performance. Now in 2020, Zepp begins a new chapter with health as its mission, powered by the belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, and realizing the potential of the Internet of Things powered by AI. Zepp continuously develops new technologies, devices and apps to aid users with their personal health management.

The Zepp App itself is a platform for managing personal wellbeing and also connects sister-brand Amazfit, which offers a complementary line of branded smartwatches, bands, and wearables, with cloud services.

From 17th November 2020, the Zepp Z, with its lightweight premium-feel metal body, digital health capabilities, and easily customizable watch face will first be available at Zepp's official website (www.zepp.com) at a starting price of USD 349.

[1] "Always-On Display" is a feature that enables the watch to display system information when the screen is on and display time when the screen is off. To enable this feature, manually set the AOD mode. [2] Supported by OTA upgrade. The Health Key will only be triggered when the watch is on the home screen. You can customize the key to measure the heart rate, SpO 2 or stress level. [3] This product is not a medical device. Test data and results are for reference only and are not intended for medical diagnosis or medical monitoring. [4] The 24-hour heart rate detection feature requires the user to set and turn on the "heart health detection" feature; the 24-hour heart rate monitoring is supported in the app, and the minimum value can be set to 1 minute; this feature cannot be used for medical purposes or as a basis for medical diagnosis. The detection results are provided for reference only. Please consult professional medical institutions if you feel unwell. [5] SpO 2 level can affect the oxygen level to various organs. If the level is too low, it could lead to dizziness, headaches, or cardiac arrest. This product is not a medical device. The measurement data is intended for reference only and cannot be used to perform professional diagnosis or monitoring of any medical conditions. Additionally, data accuracy will be affected if the sensor area makes contact with skin that is tattooed, pigmented or deep-toned. To measure SpO 2 , please keep your arm still. [6] The HUNT Fitness Study indicates that people who maintain a PAI™ score of 100 or higher show lower risk of hypertension, heart disease, and type-2 diabetes. HUNT Fitness Study: This study was conducted by Professor Ulrik Wisloff of the Faculty of Medicine, Norwegian University of Science and Technology. It lasted for more than 35 years and involved 230,000 participants. [7] The rapid eye movement period, also known as REM, is the basis for the normal biological rhythm and life-sustaining of mammals. It accounts for about 20%-25% of the entire night's sleep cycle. It is characterized by rapid eye movement, low-amplitude mixed-frequency EEG activity, and muscle tension relaxation. To monitor your REM cycle, the sleep assistant mode and heart rate tracking must be enabled. [8] Not applicable to exercises under water. [9] Test conditions: Heart-rate monitoring and sleep monitoring are turned on, and SpO 2 is measured twice a day. Every day, the screen turns on to display 150 messages, and the user raises the wrist 30 times to check the time. Other operations last for no more than 5 minutes each time. The user exercises three times a week, and runs for 30 minutes each time, with the GPS feature enabled. The battery life is affected by various factors, and the actual amount of time may be slightly different from the nominal value. [10] This battery life refers to the following condition: Bluetooth, heart rate monitoring and other features are turned off. The user raises the wrist to turn on the screen 100 times a day. The battery life is affected by various factors, and the actual amount of time may be slightly different from the nominal value. [11] Alexa will be supported by OTA upgrade. Alexa will not be available in all countries/regions. To see the countries/regions available, languages supported, as well as how to activate and use Alexa on your Zepp Z, please visit support.zepp.com. [12] Offline voice assistant only supports English voice commands.

SOURCE Zepp