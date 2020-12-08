Zermay Law Files Class Action in Spam Text Messaging Case Against Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zermay Law, a Los Angeles and South Florida based class action, consumer protection, and personal injury law firm, has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in response to a spam text messaging scheme that was allegedly orchestrated by Gunn Coble, LLP to derail another class action.

Zermay Law brought the suit on behalf of Joy Hwang, and others similarly situated, under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991.

The suit is against Gunn Coble, LLP and its two founding partners. The complaint alleges that during the week of October 19, 2020, Gunn Coble, LLP unlawfully sent thousands of text messages to class members in Chalian v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc, et al. It allegedly did so to facilitate a scheme to coerce Chalian class members to opt out of that class settlement and join Hyams v. CVS Health Corporation, et al., a class action which was filed by Gunn Coble, LLP. In granting a temporary restraining order against Gunn Coble, LLP, Federal District Judge André Birotte Jr. noted that the text messages contained a link which urged Chalian class members "to submit prepopulated, opt-out forms based on misleading and biased information."

"As Justice Kavanaugh wrote in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Inc., 'Americans passionately disagree about many things. But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls.' In a similar vein, Americans also disdain unsolicited text messages, and Gunn Coble, LLP must be held accountable," said Zachary Z. Zermay, the firm's managing attorney.

Zermay Law aggressively represents plaintiffs in California and Florida in cases regarding consumer protection and wrongful deaths, as well as other areas of personal injury. More information about the firm can be found at ZermayLaw.com.

