ZERO Announces Series A Funding to Accelerate Momentum in Productivity Automation Tools for Professional Services

ZERO is a fully autonomous, edge-computing productivity automation solution focused on the professional services market. Tweet this

"ZERO's software automation platform is the perfect solution for white-collar workers," said Streamlined Ventures General Partner Ullas Naik. "For law firms and other services firms, most of the other generic productivity and automation tools don't suffice, as they have very specific security, compliance, and regulation requirements that apply to their workflows. ZERO has targeted and garnered significant adoption in Big Law and has since expanded into other white-collar industries such as consulting and accounting. We are very excited to have invested in each of ZERO's financing rounds since their seed round and we look forward to helping the company become a significant market leader."

Escalating client expectations, increased competition, and limited access to talent are among the key challenges facing professional services today. An estimated 30% of knowledge workers' time is wasted on administrative tasks, and enterprises are seeking new ways to reduce waste and become more productive.

"The message that knowledge workers feel they have been ignored when it comes to the time and resources needed to accomplish basic job tasks has been coming through loud and clear," said Alex Babin, CEO and co-founder of ZERO. "ZERO is on a mission to improve knowledge workers' productivity through the application of automation technologies and our recent round of funding provides further industry validation concerning the significant advancements we've achieved with our productivity automation platform."

ZERO is a fully autonomous, edge-computing productivity automation solution focused on the global professional services market. Unlike many other automation technologies, productivity automation places a cognitive layer between the user and an organization's legacy software. This new design allows ZERO's platform to imitate human cognitive functions by automating the repetitive work that one billion global knowledge workers spend their time on every day, and in doing so it measurably increases output without taking the person out of the loop.

"ZERO's technology sits upon and optimizes existing legacy systems. It provides a secure layer of automation that runs in the background, using autonomous virtual agents to mimic human decision-making in high-value, repetitive processes like information prioritization and data classification," said Gevorg Karapetyan, CTO and co-founder of ZERO. "This automated intelligence sits on billing, email, and document management systems, enabling organizations to increase productivity and accuracy at the user and firm-wide level."

The infusion of new capital comes at a time of rapid growth for ZERO that has seen its revenue tripling and the headcount doubling in 2021. New funding will allow the company to accelerate market expansion and to enter new verticals with its AI-powered data classification engine as well as automation modules built on top of it.

"ZERO's platform offers professional services firms new potential to adapt and innovate," said Florian Leibert, Managing Partner at 468 Capital. "Their AI-enhanced vision goes far beyond the traditional automation approach with a one-of-a-kind classification engine that positively impacts organizations in terms of productivity, billable hours, talent retention, and client service. The way ZERO's AI automatically classifies all incoming unstructured corporate data so it can be processed more effectively is unique to the market and a game changer for firms."

ABOUT ZERO

ZERO is a leader in Productivity Automation with products engineered to help professional services firms achieve operational excellence. ZERO's applications enable knowledge workers to be more productive and generate more revenue by automating and streamlining business-related tasks. 80 people strong and backed by Streamlined Ventures, 468 Capital, One Way Ventures, AltaIR Capital, NFX and others, ZERO is creating a new generation of automation for knowledge-workers. Learn more at www.zerosystems.com

Media Contact:

Melanie Turnipseed

Plat4orm

[email protected]

SOURCE ZERO