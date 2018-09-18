Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Is Parcel Magazine's Latest "Hot Company"

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions is pleased to announce its inclusion in Parcel Magazine's annual "Hot Companies" issue for the 2018-2019 year. Zero Down is showcased in a full-page feature with information on the company's history, benefits, and capabilities. The recognition is a commendation of the company's full range of solutions, from small parcel auditing to packaging analysis services.

The article also features an Executive Statement from Zero Down CEO Brad A. McBride.

He states, "I started on the carrier side of the business and soon became well-versed in where profits were being "hidden." As a result, I founded Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions in 2003 to help shippers put a stop to these leaking profits and to protect their bottom line. My passion is to help clients achieve significant cost savings and increased supply chain efficiencies as a result of the information and data we uncover and analyze for them. Our experienced and knowledgeable team at Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, coupled with our industry-leading technology, FreightOptics, will pave your path to big savings!"

Zero Down offers comprehensive solutions that are proven to create savings and efficiencies, all powered by the company's industry-leading, proprietary software for supply chain management, FreightOptics. Zero Down provides first-class Audit, Optimization, Business Intelligence, and Transportation Management System services that help clients increase visibility and cut costs.

For the full Hot Companies 2018-2019 issue of Parcel Magazine, visit https://bit.ly/2x6iS76.

About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions

Since 2003, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions has provided its clients with a consultative-style approach that dramatically reduces transportation and supply chain expenses. Through its Optimization, Audit and Visibility service offerings, Zero Down uncovers unnecessary, hidden expenses in carrier agreements, and presents its findings as unbiased, actionable data. Long standing industry experience, detailed negotiation capabilities, and Zero Down's proprietary software suite, FreightOptics, provide the right tools and total visibility, so identifying - and improving upon - areas of inefficiency is easier than ever. Zero Down services companies that ship Domestic and International: Small Parcel, Less Than Truckload, Truckload, International Air and Ocean, and Ocean Contracts direct with Steamship Lines. For more information on Zero Down, visit www.zdscs.com.

