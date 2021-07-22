Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. Receives Alternative Fuel Certification From Arizona DOT for Their Class 2/3 Fleet Electrification Solution

TEMPE, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (ZEV), a rapid innovator of electrification solutions, today announced their first Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 electric vehicle conversion was certified by the State of Arizona as a qualified zero-emissions vehicle. ZEV is moving to production with their Class 2/3 fleet vehicle conversions to a full battery electric powertrain with a range of 130-150 miles, and Level 2 and optional Level 3 onboard fast charger.

Electrification of light- and medium-duty fleet vehicles

ZEV's proprietary powertrain configuration enables a new path to electrification via rapid conversion of diesel and gas cargo and passenger vehicles to 100% electric with no change to vehicle weight distribution or payload capacity. This Conversion Kit is currently available for the Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500/3500 Cargo and Passenger Vans and is now being extended to the Ford Transit and other vehicle types.

"ZEV's Commercial Conversion kit rapidly converts fleet vehicles to a full electric powertrain in less than one day to minimize fleet vehicle downtime and eliminates over 18,000 lbs of CO2 emissions from a diesel conversion per year," said Darren Elliott, ZEV SVP of Operations.

Combined with this incredible milestone, ZEV was selected as a Qualified Service Provider of Fleet Electrification Assessment services by the Salt River Project (SRP), one of the largest utility companies in the U.S. "The SRP Electrification Qualified Service Provider (eQSP) program is designed to allow trained vendors, like Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV), to study electrification opportunities and develop a roadmap to convert customer's fleet to electric. Switching to electric equipment can benefit municipalities, manufacturers, transportation and warehouse operations, grocery and foodservice providers, retailers and other businesses," said Billy Vaughan of ICF and Program Administrator for the SRP Business EV Charging Program.

ZEV understands the challenges faced by organizations in determining the way forward to an electric future. Finding the right balance between economic investments in electrification and meeting sustainability goals is a complex process requiring insight across all aspects of electrification (infrastructure, chargers, vehicles, training, maintenance/support, data services, and incentives/credits). Through the SRP-sponsored eQSP program, fleet operators obtain an overall assessment of their timeline, vehicle types, quantities, charge stations, and required infrastructure to make the transition.

"ZEV's commitment to a Zero-Emission future is evident by our rapid development and pre-production delivery of the Class 2/3 fleet vehicle electrification solution; we are actively engaged with fleet customers to assess fleet operations through our SRP partnership and accelerate their journey to a zero-emission operation," said Jim Maury, ZEV President.

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV) is an Arizona-based Company that is on the path to be the worldwide leader in electrification for light- and medium-duty fleet vehicles. ZEV's proprietary powertrain (batteries and drive motor) configuration and rapid conversion turnaround of existing fleet vehicles will accelerate EV adoption globally and provide customers the support infrastructure, fleet management services and knowledge they need to transform their fleet and quickly meet sustainability goals. ZEV's primary mission is to enable EV participation across the existing automotive and mobility ecosystem and support fleets through their electrification journey while scaling through democratized partnerships and making the 'dream' of EV accessible to all www.zeroevcorp.com .

For More Information:

[email protected]

Phone: (480) 780-7338

Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding future growth, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company's anticipated projects by the Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability to attract key personnel, and the inability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Related Images

zero-electric-vehicles-inc.jpg

Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.

Electrification of light- and medium-duty fleet vehicles

SOURCE Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.