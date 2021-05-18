Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc., (ZEV) Announces its Class 3 Conversion Kit to Eliminate 144 million Pounds of CO2 Emissions from our Atmosphere in 12 Months

ZEV's proprietary platform enables rapid conversion of diesel and gas cargo and passenger vehicles to 100% electric with no change to vehicle weight distribution or payload capacity. This Conversion Kit is currently available for Class 3 Sprinter 2500 Cargo and Passenger Vans and will quickly extend to other vehicle types, including the Ford Transit. "Fleet operators and businesses now have access to financial incentives to start their Electrification Journey. ZEV is perfectly positioned to work and support forward-thinking fleet owners who want to take center stage and demonstrate industry leadership. ZEV's Class 3 Conversion Kit provides our customers with the lowest cost to entry for a full electric van, quick turnaround installation and a positive ROI that extends the life of their vehicle assets. Our goal is to accelerate electrification across this high-volume vehicle platform, support our customers through their electrification journey and use this opportunity to promote sustainable transportation solutions for businesses globally" added James Maury, ZEV's President.

Using the slogan 'Together, let's take charge,' ZEV is mobilizing like-minded companies that understand moving to electrification is not only right for their business but also a necessary measure that demonstrates leadership by encouraging others to promote a more sustainable transportation approach for the planet. Please go to our Class 3 Conversion Kit page to learn more.

"Today there are hundreds of thousands of Sprinter vans on the road in the U.S. In a typical year there are 45,000 Sprinter vans sold, mostly used for commercial operations. If even half of the vans sold in one year are diesel engines, those vans alone are adding over 2 million pounds of CO 2 emissions to the atmosphere during normal daily operation. In a typical work year, a single diesel van will produce over 27,000 lbs. of CO 2 emissions. Businesses can see a solid ROI and make an incredible impact, even if they only convert 1 van. Our initial goal is to convert 5,000 vans and save over 144 million pounds of CO 2 from being emitted into our atmosphere" said James Johnson, Sales Director of ZEV.

The path to EV adoption is closer than we think. ZEV is a company committed to helping everyone move to electric. ZEV is EV for All.

For further information and how to get involved.

[email protected]

CO 2 Estimation is based on the EPA values of 22.2lbs of CO 2 emissions from a gallon of diesel. A single delivery van averages 4-5 gallons consumption per workday. A work year is assumed to be 261 days. 5000 vans x 5 gallons per day x 22.2 lbs CO 2 per gallon x 261 days = 144,855,000. There are currently 3.4 million registered Vans and Trucks on the road in Arizona alone.

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles INC. ("ZEV") is an Arizona based Software-Defined Electric Vehicle manufacture. ZEV's proprietary manufacturing process enables rapid development and training of EV system models to meet the demands of new EV customers. ZEV's extensive technology portfolio in applied power management intelligence and BEV thermal control delivers a highly scalable and configurable EV for commercial and consumer customers.

ZEV aspires to the highest standards for 'next gen' EVs by delivering high value trustworthy products to global customers. ZEV - EV For All.

www.zeroevcorp.com

For More Information:

[email protected]

Phone: (480) 780-7338

Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding future growth, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company's anticipated projects by the Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability to attract key personnel, and the inability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zeroevcorp.com

