Zero-energy Buildings Market Size to Grow by USD 107.34 Bn, HVAC and Controls to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The zero-energy buildings market size is expected to grow by USD 107.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing use of sustainable energy is driving the zero-energy buildings market growth. However, factors such as the low conversion efficiency of solar PV may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

HVAC And Controls



Insulation And Glazing



Lighting And Controls



Water Heating

Product

Public and Commercial Buildings



Residential Buildings

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Application Segment

The HVAC and controls segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. HVAC systems consume a large amount of energy in zero-energy buildings. They can also be integrated with other systems, such as domestic hot water (DHW), into buildings. This helps in improving energy efficiency and minimizing energy consumption.

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Scope

The zero-energy buildings market report covers the following areas:

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the zero-energy buildings market, including Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6.

The company offers net-zero building products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers net-zero building products such as the VRV series.

The company offers net-zero building products such as the VRV series. General Electric Co - The company offers net-zero building products such as LV5 plus series.

The company offers net-zero building products such as LV5 plus series. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers net-zero building products through its subsidiary Trend Controls.

The company offers net-zero building products through its subsidiary Trend Controls. Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers net zero buildings through the OpenBlue Platform.

Zero-energy Buildings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist zero-energy buildings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the zero-energy buildings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the zero-energy buildings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of zero-energy buildings market vendors

Zero-energy Buildings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 107.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Altura Associates, Canadian Solar Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., DPR Construction, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lamington Group, Mohawk Industries Inc., Premier Modular Group, ROCKWOOL International AS, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp, TotalEnergies SE, and Trane Technologies plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Public and commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Public and commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Public and commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Public and commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Public and commercial buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Residential buildings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Residential buildings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 HVAC and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on HVAC and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on HVAC and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on HVAC and controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on HVAC and controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Insulation and glazing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Insulation and glazing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Insulation and glazing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Insulation and glazing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Insulation and glazing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Lighting and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Lighting and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Lighting and controls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Lighting and controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Lighting and controls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Water heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Water heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Water heating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Water heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Water heating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 111: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 General Electric Co

Exhibit 121: General Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 122: General Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 123: General Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 124: General Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: General Electric Co - Segment focus

11.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 131: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

11.8 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 136: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 139: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

11.9 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 141: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 142: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 144: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 147: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 149: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.11 SunPower Corp

Exhibit 151: SunPower Corp - Overview



Exhibit 152: SunPower Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 153: SunPower Corp - Key news



Exhibit 154: SunPower Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: SunPower Corp - Segment focus

11.12 Trane Technologies plc

Exhibit 156: Trane Technologies plc - Overview



Exhibit 157: Trane Technologies plc - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Trane Technologies plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Trane Technologies plc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

