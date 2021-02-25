Zero Gravity Corporation Announces Investment From Private Equity Firm Rock Mountain Capital

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), a weightless flight company offering the country's only microgravity experience, announced a recent financing round led by Rock Mountain Capital (RMC), a private equity firm working with entrepreneurs and management teams in consumer goods and services, TMT and healthcare. RMC's investment will help further the commercial development of ZERO-G's consumer flight program and the company's renowned weightless research lab.

Additionally, RMC's Founder David Stonehill was named a new member of ZERO-G's board of directors, where he will offer over 20 years of industry experience to assist with the company's exciting growth.

"We are honored to have someone of David Stonehill's stature in the private equity world invest in our vision," said ZERO-G's CEO Matt Gohd. "Rock Mountain's partnership with us is a testament to our team and the exceptional abilities they bring in order to provide our flyers with the most unique experiences possible."

Gohd continued, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew Lampert for his service on the board the last two years and his contribution to the company."

With the support of RMC's investment and others like it, ZERO-G has ambitious plans to launch the company into an expanded era of operations, including the addition of another specialized aircraft, new takeoff cities, innovative applications of weightless research lab and more. Currently, the flights offered by ZERO-G are the only FAA-approved opportunities in the U.S. of their kind.

Stonehill said, "ZERO-G's unique experience is valued by consumers, corporate customers, entertainment companies, and scientific research teams at NASA and beyond. We are excited to support ZERO-G's ongoing growth under the leadership of CEO Matt Gohd, who has revitalized the company."

Since operating its first commercial flight in 2004, ZERO-G has given more than 17,000 everyday adventurers the chance to feel true weightlessness on board a specially modified Boeing 727. Flyers float high above the Earth's surface in the zero-gravity playroom, where they can soar like a superhero with ease as video cameras record all the unforgettable moments.

ZERO-G has hosted an impressive collection of celebrities and scientists including Stephen Hawking, Buzz Aldrin, Peter Jackson, George Takei, Justin Bieber, Kate Upton, Martha Stewart, The Osbournes, Ashton Kutcher and many others. The company has also conducted 211 research missions, leading to major advances in multiple industries.

About ZERO-G

Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism. For more information about ZERO-G, please visit www.gozerog.com.

About Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 20 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

