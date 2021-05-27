Zero In On Nutrition Is Focused On High Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero In On Nutrition is setting the new gold standard for quality CBD products. The brand prides itself on treating its customers like family. As such, it is focused on creating goods that are of the highest quality and provide the best performance.

Zero In On Nutrition founder Rocco DiPietro spent a couple of years in the nutraceutical field early on in his career. He saw how the sausage was made and, after thoroughly witnessing the back end of the process, decided that he would never go back.

This experience was at the front of his mind when DiPietro founded Zero In On Nutrition with three of his childhood friends. The group decided that quality and results would be the key to success. In an industry defined by sideways glances and questions about things like THC, DiPietro and his compatriots built a company that revolved around creating the highest quality products.

From the get-go, the goal was clear: to treat their customers like a family, not a business.

The quartet of founders knew that they would have clients looking to utilize their products for real-life reasons. They would be used for pain management, weight loss, mental health, and countless other concerns.

With this in mind, the team built the Zero In On Nutrition brand to last. Every CBD product is made in the U.S., is completely THC-free, is non-psychoactive, and is painstakingly third-party tested. The company spares no expense and cuts no corner when it comes to the quality of its products. The reason behind the intense attitude toward quality? Because they're made for family.

Zero In On Nutrition is a fun CBD brand. Make no mistake. Its cotton candy blend alone stands as a testament to the creative team's focus on making CBD accessible and enjoyable. However, the mission and focus of the company go so much further than tasty flavors and same-day shipping.

DiPietro's company is committed to quality and obsessed with results. In an industry that is booming and filled with every variety of quality under the sun, the Zero In On Nutrition brand looks poised to stand out as a champion "for the people" for the foreseeable future.

About Zero In On Nutrition: Zero In On Nutrition is a company founded on the promise to "help as many people as we can live a fulfilling and healthy life through our products and the power of CBD." The burgeoning brand manufactures its products in the U.S., conducts strict third-party testing, and is involved in a wide variety of charity work.

Please direct inquiries to:

Johnny Muto

(954) 947-3267

[email protected]

SOURCE Zero In On Nutrition